Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Rashed Darwish Al Ketbi (RDK) Commercial Investments and Marriott International announced a signed agreement to open a St. Regis resort in Abu Dhabi’s Mirfa region. Expected to open in 2029, The St. Regis Mirfa Beach Resort, Abu Dhabi is anticipated to offer an all-villa, waterfront sanctuary nestled along the serene shores of Mirfa featuring the timeless elegance of the St. Regis brand.

“We continue to witness a robust appetite for luxury experiences across the UAE and look forward to introducing the St. Regis brand to the tranquil coastal enclave of Mirfa,” said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “The St. Regis Mirfa Beach Resort, Abu Dhabi will offer a truly distinctive escape—one that honours the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage, while delivering the timeless elegance and bespoke service that define the St. Regis legacy.”

“We are proud to expand our longstanding relationship with Marriott International through the introduction of the St. Regis brand in Mirfa — a location of remarkable natural beauty and untapped potential,” said Raja Zeidan, Chief Operation Officer of RDK Commercial Investments. “Guided by our visionary Chairman, Mr. Rashed Darwish Al Ketbi, this collaboration reflects our continued commitment to shaping exceptional destinations that honor their environment while setting a new benchmark in luxury hospitality for the region.”

The St. Regis Mirfa Beach Resort, Abu Dhabi is anticipated to feature a collection of 63 private beachfront and floating villas designed in harmony with unobstructed views of the coastline. Each villa is expected to offer a seamless indoor-outdoor experience with expansive sea views, floating pools, upper and lower decks, skylight flooring, shaded canopies and private lifts. Other planned amenities include an array of dining experiences, multiple swimming pools, a spa, fitness centre, kid’s club and padel court. The resort will also feature St. Regis’ celebrated rituals and signature Butler service.

Mirfa is a coastal town on Abu Dhabi’s western shore, approximately 150 km from the city, known for its pristine beaches, cultural heritage, and outdoor activities like kayaking and fishing. With a mix of traditional architecture and modern amenities, it offers a relaxing escape and access to landmarks such as the Al Mirfa Fort.

ABOUT RDK COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS

Headed by its visionary Chairman, Rashed Darwish Al Ketbi RDK Commercial Investments has become large, diverse and prominent player within the local business community. Since inception, RDK was envisioned to become a full-fledged company in the United Arab Emirates, and regionally, providing premium quality services conducted with integrity and transparency. Guided by his expert and in-depth market knowledge as an experienced investor within the country and abroad, and as a former Advisor and senior public servant, RDK operates significant interests in the sectors of real estate development, tourism and hospitality, construction, transport and consultancy amongst others, and holds a number of exclusive distribution agencies and joint ventures with internationally recognized multi-disciplinary trading companies.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,600 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 143 countries and territories. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.