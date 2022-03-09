Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: The Government of Ras Al Khaimah considers energy efficiency and adoption of renewable energy to be important drivers for the competitiveness and sustainability of its economy.

The RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040 targets 30% electricity savings, 20% water savings and 20% renewable energy in the generation mix by 2040. The Strategy, already well underway through a multitude of programs and initiatives, connects with federal strategies and supports the UAE’s commitments to climate change mitigation as part of the UNFCCC.

In order to enhance dialogue within the industry and cross-learning opportunities across similar strategies in the region and in the world, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality announces the first RAK Energy Summit, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The first RAK Energy Summit will take place at the Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Center in Ras Al Khaimah on 4 – 5 October 2022. It will bring together international and regional experts and leaders from the government and the private sector to discuss emerging trends and initiatives in the field of sustainable energy.

At the Summit, participants will discuss emerging trends in green buildings, building retrofits, efficient mobility, efficient water use and reuse, solar applications, energy from waste, and many other related topics. Besides presentations and panel discussions, the Summit will hold networking sessions and live demonstrations aimed at creating and contributing to the energy efficiency and renewable energy goals of the future.

To find out more about the Summit, organised by Advanced Conferences and Meetings, you can visit http://www.rakenergysummit.com/

About Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and Reem

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality was established in 1959 by an Emiri decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and since then works on providing a comfortable environment in which people can live and work. Reem, the Energy Efficiency and Renewables Office at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality coordinates the implementation of the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, established under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The Strategy targets 30% energy savings, 20% water savings, and 20% generation from renewable energy sources by 2040.

