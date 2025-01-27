Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is participating in the 50th edition of Arab Health, the premier regional exhibition for the healthcare industry. The event at Dubai World Trade Center will run till 30 January 2025.

By participating in Arab Health, RAKEZ aims to showcase the comprehensive business solutions and investment opportunities it offers, particularly in healthcare. RAKEZ is dedicated to fostering the growth and expansion of startups, SMEs, manufacturers, and investors within Ras Al Khaimah’s healthcare sector.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Arab Health has always been a cornerstone event for us, allowing us to meet with industry leaders and innovators from around the globe. We return to Arab Health year after year to highlight the dynamic and supportive environment that Ras Al Khaimah provides to businesses across the healthcare spectrum.”

RAKEZ is home to more than a hundred companies that are integral to the healthcare industry, spanning various activities such as the operation of hospitals, medical clinics, pharmacies, as well as pharmaceutical manufacturing. The economic zone also supports enterprises involved in the trading of medical equipment and medicines, along with insurance services tailored to the healthcare sector.

During the four-day event, the RAKEZ team will actively forge connections with investors, key decision-makers, and industry pioneers. Attendees are encouraged to visit the RAKEZ kiosk located near Hall 7 on Concourse 2 of the exhibition venue to learn more about the vast array of opportunities that the economic zone has to offer.

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Phone: +971 7 2077173; Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 30,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.