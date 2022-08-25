Dubai, UAE: Raqmiyat, a leading systems integrator and digital transformation solutions provider has partnered with Codebase Technologies (CBT), a leading global open API banking fintech. The partnership will accelerate digital banking transformation in UAE & KSA, with Raqmiyat serving as a regional business partner and authorized reseller of Codebase Technologies’ solutions.

By leveraging the partnership with Codebase Technologies, Raqmiyat will provide digital banking services to banks, fintech and other corporates that take advantage of Codebase Technologies’ cutting-edge Digibanc platform to meet the evolving needs of the market and customers. In turn, customers will gain access to an extensive range of innovative banking and payment products tailored to their lifestyles. The solutions encompass a comprehensive technology stack for NeoBanks, Challenger Banks, Islamic Banks, and Micro Finance Banks including Next Generation Omnichannel Banking Solutions, Core Banking, Open Banking, Smart Rules, BNLP, Omni Channel Orchestration Engine, Social Pay, Super App, and many more.

Commenting on the partnership, Acting General Manager & Vice President of Sales at Raqmiyat, Bahaa Eddine Al Indary, said “We selected Codebase Technologies as our strategic partner because of our shared vision for digital for the future of digital services in the Region and their robust and cutting-edge Digibanc fintech and digital banking platform. The value they provide to banks and other financial institutions ensures we can effectively disrupt the market. This partnership will allow us to evolve the digital banking landscape, providing innovative experience for a seamless and consistent interaction between customers and their financial institutions.”

Danish Siddiqui, Assistant Vice President – Digital Banking, Raqmiyat, said “The Future of BFSI is managing, aggregating, and utilizing customer data to empower them based on their needs with the most intuitive service experience no matter how they bank. This partnership enables us to leverage a proven technology stack in achieving our customer’s current and future needs for scalability and agility.”

Tamer Al Mauge, Codebase Technologies’ Managing Director for MENA, stated “We’re very happy with our strategic partnership with Raqmiyat. The team share our vision and have a strong reputation in the Region. Together, we’re looking forward to creating real disruption in the market by empowering financial institutions with the tools they need to innovate at speed and scale.”

-Ends-

About Raqmiyat

Raqmiyat, one of the Al Ghurair Group of Companies, established in 1983, is a leading system integrator and Digital Transformation provider in the UAE & KSA Region. Raqmiyat’s core areas of expertise include Digital Banking, AI Chatbot, Digital Workforce, Automation & Analytics, Integration & Data management, IT Technology Staffing, Microsoft Services, Business Applications & Mobility, and Cybersecurity & Infrastructure. Raqmiyat has over 450+ associates with technical and domain expertise in delivering solutions to BFSI, Government, Education, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecom, and Transport & Aviation verticals. Raqmiyat also offers comprehensive services through its partnership with Microsoft, OutSystems, eMudhra, Software AG, Yellow.ai, Kissflow, and SAS to deliver differentiated value to customers. Know more about Raqmiyat at https://raqmiyat.com/

and follow us @Raqmiyat.

About Codebase Technologies

Codebase Technologies is one of the world's fastest-growing open API banking solutions providers. With a vision to “disrupt the way technology is utilized, for a greater purpose," we engineer impactful digital financial experiences for conventional and Islamic banks, fintechs, neobanks, lenders, and start-ups.

Codebase Technologies has launched several digital, challenger, and neobanks and financial propositions worldwide with a proven success rate and unparalleled speed to market. As a result, Codebase Technologies has grown exponentially as a digital banking technology pioneer in the global banking industry.

Our award-winning Digibanc fintech platform is a cloud-enabled, API-driven, and highly adaptable digital banking platform allowing institutions to deliver inclusive digital financial services. Our open architecture embraces a diverse ecosystem of partners and vendors, driving collaborative experiences across the financial services landscape. The Digibanc platform is built on a component-based, micro-services architecture providing a robust and agile environment to launch new financial products and services at scale.

Learn more at:

Website: www.codebtech.com | LinkedIn: https://ae.linkedin.com/company/codebasetechnologies | Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHchl1RaH_38KeYUTQjllsQ | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codebase.technologies/?hl=en

For Media Contact

Shafiya Samreen

Manager – Marketing Communications

Shafiya.samreen@raqmiyat.com