Chennai, INDIA / Dubai, UAE – Global payroll software provider Ramco Systems Limited, India, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ramco Systems FZ-LLC, has entered into a partnership with MCA Management Consultants, a leading professional services firm in the GCC region. This partnership leverages Ramco’s innovative payroll platform and managed services in conjunction with MCA’s expert advisory services. Together, both the parties will enable organizations in the GCC region to transform their payroll operations.

This partnership provides organizations in the GCC region with the powerful synergy of MCA’s HR Advisory and Transformation services, as well as Ramco’s Payce platform, which enables organizations with fast, effortless and precise payroll management.

Lakshmanan, Sr Partner, MCA Management Consultants, said, “Our partnership with Ramco Systems reflects MCA’s unwavering commitment to bring high-impact niche technology solutions to our clients in the GCC. Our collaboration will help customers to accelerate their payroll transformation journeys with the confidence that they are supported by two organizations that are deeply invested in their success.”

Rohit Mathur, Executive VP & SBU Head – Global Payroll & HR, Ramco Systems, said, “As organizations across the GCC region embark on payroll transformation journeys, they are looking for partners who not only bring innovative technologies but a deep understanding of local market dynamics. By aligning with MCA, we are deepening our commitment to helping organizations in the GCC region streamline their payroll operations, obtain strategic insights from their payroll data and elevate their employee experience. We look forward to growing our collaboration with MCA in the years to come.”

Rajiv Nair, CHRO & MEA Exec Sponsor, Ramco Systems, said, “We believe great partnerships are built on complementary strengths – and that’s what we’ve found with MCA. Together, we aim to bring real value to businesses in the GCC region. With MCA’s local expertise and our payroll technology, clients get solutions that meet local rules, follow global standards, and offer automation, real-time insights, and a smooth user experience.”

Trusted by 500+ customers worldwide, and powered by continuous tech innovations, Ramco Payce has been at the forefront of delivering global payroll transformation. With a global payroll coverage across 150+ countries, the solution offers seamless integration with leading HCM providers offering an end-to-end digital payroll solution that can be deployed on-cloud or leveraged as a managed service. With new features around self-service reporting, actionable payroll workspace, serverless payroll, and a quick implementation toolkit, Ramco Payce aims to deliver faster and smoother implementations. By leveraging robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Ramco continues to offer a touchless payroll experience.

About MCA Management Consultants:

MCA is a multidisciplinary professional services firm delivering audit, tax, advisory, technology and transformation solutions to organizations across the GCC. MCA has strong presence in the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain, and supports clients across industries in navigating regulatory changes, optimizing operations, and driving sustainable growth. Backed by experienced professionals and a client-first mindset, MCA combines deep market knowledge with a future-focused approach to help businesses adapt, scale, and succeed in a rapidly evolving landscape.

MCA Leadership team has a combined experience of 500+ years, specialists in their respective domains and have actively participated in the innovation of systems and procedures across the industries served by the firm.

About Ramco Systems:

Ramco Systems is a world-class enterprise software product/ platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, successfully driving innovation for over 25 years. Over the years, Ramco has maintained a consistent track record of serving 1000+ customers globally with 2million+ users, and delivering tangible business value in Global Payroll, Aviation Aerospace & Defense, and ERP. Ramco’s key differentiator is its innovative approach to develop products through its revolutionary enterprise application assembly and delivery platform. On the innovation front Ramco is leveraging cutting edge technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA and Blockchain, amongst the others, to help organisations embrace digital transformation.