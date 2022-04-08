Exclusive 50% Ramadan discount on Premium Lounge services for all UAE Healthcare professionals

VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, announced the opening hours of the Visa Application Centres (VACs) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, including extended working hours to provide even greater convenience to visa applicants during the holy month of Ramadan.

Note: All VACs will remain closed for a prayer break between 12.00 pm to 02.00 pm on Fridays during Ramadan.

In addition, VFS Global celebrates UAE Healthcare Heroes by offering an exclusive 50% discount on Premium Lounge services for the month of Ramadan. All frontline healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, psychologists, therapists, and pharmacists, with a valid medical ID card travelling to any country that offers Premium Lounge service, can avail of the offer in Dubai or Abu Dhabi centres.

VFS Global's Premium Lounge offers assured personal assistance, quicker completion of the application submission process, and immediate biometric enrolment, all at a spacious and plush facility. Customers who opt for Premium Lounge also receive complimentary photocopying and photo-booth services as per requirements. Automatic updates at each stage of the visa application will also be shared via SMS.

As an optional service to customers wanting to complete the entire visa application submission process from the comfort of their home or office, VFS Global continues to provide the “Visa At Your Doorstep” service whereby a customer can submit the application, enrol biometrics, and get the passport couriered back to the location of choice.

VFS Global suggests citizens and expatriate residents of UAE to plan their travel itinerary and visa application well in advance of the departure date to avoid delays in processing during the peak season of Eid and Summer Holidays.

