Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has taken its digital transformation further with the addition of digital signature feature to RAKEZ Portal 360, an online self-service platform for clients. The new online solution provides ease to investors, allowing them to sign official documents remotely and complete transactions wherever they are.

RAKEZ is among the first economic zones in the country to adapt digital signature to its processes. The feature is made possible by UAE PASS, the first national digital identity and signature solution that enables users to securely log in to various government, semi-government and private entity services through their websites and apps, as well as sign documents digitally with a high level of security.

“RAKEZ is now accessible more than ever to our clients through the integration of UAE PASS to our e-services. Our clients can now complete several important transactions, such as submitting business set-up applications, renewing licences and signing Memorandum of Association, without having to physically visit our service centres,” said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ. “We are working towards streamlining our customers’ journey from A to Z by implementing a range of digital tools. This is among our many other strategies to enhance the ease of doing business within our zone as well as future-proof our organisation, ensuring that we can support our clients in any situation.”

Over the past few months, RAKEZ has been achieving significant milestones in terms of digital transformation. Some of its most recent efforts include the complete online business set-up, allowing clients to register their business from anywhere; and the launching of its ‘one-click shop’ approach through RAKEZ Portal 360, a solution implemented by the economic zone where investors can submit service requests, track the status and settle their balance.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 15,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.