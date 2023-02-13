Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ras Al Khaimah Public Works Department (RAKPSD) to support the rollout of electronic Aber toll gate systems, which will regularise the movement of goods vehicles.

The main aim of this partnership is to streamline the industrial inflow and outflow of RAKEZ clients’ transport and logistical operations. RAKEZ industrial zones are home to companies that are involved in the regular movement of goods in and out of the emirate as well as the UAE. This collaboration will help them easily tap into new regional and global markets.

In its continuous efforts to boost the ease of doing business in Ras Al Khaimah, RAKEZ has been closely working with government entities through various agreements. RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “As a leading regional economic zone, it is one of our primary responsibilities to create an environment conducive for the growth and expansion of the companies in our ecosystem. And this is possible by simplifying the processes and services that affect their business operations, whether those are fulfilled by us or other authorities.”

Director General of RAKPSD, His Excellency Eng. Khalid Fadel Al Ali said, “We are pleased with this cooperation to meet the needs of businesses which comes as part of the Department's endeavour to support economic growth in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. This is one of the many agreements concluded by PSD with federal, local, semi and private government entities, to achieve its strategic objective of strengthening the relationship with partners and the society, while serving the government of Ras Al Khaimah.”

Apart from government entities, RAKEZ also shares partnerships with private service providers and international firms to extend value-added services to its businesses. These services range from bank account opening, bookkeeping and accounting to marketing and recruitment.

