Ras Al Khaimah: In its commitment to facilitating business growth and diversification, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) launched ‘open yards’ as a part of its comprehensive facility offerings. Located in the mainland area of Al Ghail Industrial Zone, these units are readily available for businesses seeking expansive and versatile spaces for their operations.

With the introduction of these new open yards, investors are provided with the opportunity to operate across a spectrum of over 100 activities, duly approved by key government authorities including Civil Defence and the General Resources Authority (GRA).

Designed with a business-first perspective, the open yards come as 1,035 m2 levelled plots enclosed by boundary walls. Each yard includes a pre-built 35 m2 office, affording businesses the flexibility to customise their operational set-up. In addition, each open yard is connected to utilities such as electricity, CCTV cameras and fire-fighting system.

Located strategically close to Etihad Rail and a mere 5 minutes away from the main highway, the open yards offer businesses excellent connectivity to neighbouring emirates. These facilities support quick operational set-up with minimal capital expenditure and offer the flexibility to modify the facility according to business needs.

These open yards are optimally designed to support a wide range of industries. They provide an ideal solution for trading companies that require ample space for the storage of large cargo, including heavy machinery, construction materials, equipment, and automobiles. The open layout allows for efficient inventory management and accessibility, significantly improving operational workflows.

In addition, the open yards are a practical choice for businesses engaged in activities that require outdoor assembly. These spaces are adaptable to a variety of assembly configurations, offering ample room for workers and equipment to operate freely, enhancing productivity and safety.

Furthermore, the units cater to the needs of automotive repair workshops. They provide enough space for vehicle storage and repair operations, making them a convenient and versatile choice for businesses in the automotive industry.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad commented on this development, “At RAKEZ, we remain committed to fostering a conducive environment that adapts to the evolving needs of businesses. The introduction of these open yards is a testament to our mission. We understand the necessity for spaces that offer adaptability, flexibility and the capacity to handle a multitude of operations across various sectors. Our new open yards have been specifically designed with this understanding in mind. We believe that these unique provisions will significantly improve operational workflows, enhance productivity and encourage growth within our business community.”

“Our focus has always been on offering our investors more than just a place to operate. We provide them a comprehensive ecosystem conducive to their success. The introduction of the open yards aligns perfectly with this philosophy, offering unmatched flexibility and a host of pre-installed features, tailored to support and facilitate business operations in an efficient way,” Jallad added.

For further information on RAKEZ's open yards or to secure one for your business, please visit https://rakez.com/en/promotions/open-yards.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 18,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.