Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) entered into an exclusive partnership with HRM Recruitment, a manpower outsourcing and HR solutions firm, to enhance support for companies within its business community. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Ian Hunt, RAKEZ Chief Experience Officer, and Jacek Tadeusz Dona-Rospedowski, CEO of HRM Recruitment, which is managed by HR Motives Group Poland.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad highlighted the comprehensive support framework present for businesses operating within the economic zone and how this partnership adds to it, “Our collaboration with HRM Recruitment will simplify the process of securing the right workforce for industrial projects. This addition to our manpower services complements the existing infrastructure and amenities in our industrial zones, where we already provide staff and labour accommodations. Furthermore, companies in the RAKEZ business ecosystem can leverage our new partnership to meet their recruitment needs and enhance operational efficiency.”

Commenting on the partnership Rospedowski said, “We are excited to work with RAKEZ and look forward to supporting the diverse industries within the economic zone. Our expertise in sourcing, managing, and deploying blue-collar workers will empower businesses by streamlining their recruitment processes.”

RAKEZ’s support for businesses extends beyond licensing, company set-up and visa processing. With a client-first approach, the economic zone provides a suite of value-added services designed to facilitate ease of doing business. These services address a company’s unique operational needs, including corporate bank account opening, finance functions such as accounting, VAT, and tax registration and filing, the UAE Government’s compliance-related formalities, recruitment, marketing, legal assistance, and even administrative tasks such as attestation and translation of documents, etc.

The economic zone continues to diversify its services and forge partnerships with service providers and experts to create a dynamic and supportive environment for its clients to grow and thrive.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 23,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About HRM Recruitment:

HRM Recruitment is a UAE-based Manpower outsourcing and HR solutions company, managed by HR Motives Group Poland. It is engaged in the business of providing recruitment services, specialising in the sourcing, management, and deployment of blue-collar workers across various industries. ‘Empower your business with top-tier talent’: HRM Recruitment simplifies the process of acquiring the perfect workforce for your company by providing full comprehensive HR solutions. At HRM “We Move Work Forward!”

For all inquiries and assistance, please contact our hotline: +971 58 830 0935 available from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM or Email us at info@rakez.hrmrecruitment.ae.