Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Post, the UAE’s official postal services provider and postal arm of 7X, to ease business processes for both RAKEZ and Emirates Post clients by providing integrated solutions and value-added benefits. The MoU was signed by RAKEZ Chief Development Officer Mohammed Al Dhuhoori and Emirates Post General Manager Ayoub Ahli.

Through this collaboration, RAKEZ clients will benefit from Emirates Post’s logistics services, including the newly launched service Business In A Box designed to simplify administrative burdens for businesses and provide a soon-to-launch rewards programme with over 280 UAE-based retailers. Similarly, Emirates Post’s customers will gain streamlined access to RAKEZ’s tailored business set-up solutions.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Our collaboration with Emirates Post is a proactive step towards enhancing the service offerings at RAKEZ. By aligning our resources, we are simplifying business operations for both our clients and actively enriching their experience, ensuring they receive the best in both operational efficiency and logistical support right here in Ras Al Khaimah.”

Emirates Post General Manager Ayoub Ahli said, “We are pleased partner with RAKEZ, a step that underscores our dedication to delivering comprehensive services for our customers and strengthening collaborations with key strategic partners. This collaboration aligns with our aim to enhance the customer experience across our service centres and broaden our service offerings to better serve the needs of the community. By anticipating and responding to the fast-changing requirements of customers, as well as the logistics and operational demands of businesses, we are committed to ensuring that our services evolve to keep pace with these advancements.”

The Memorandum of Understanding between RAKEZ and Emirates Post reinforces the shared commitment of both entities to innovate and deliver solutions that streamline business operations and address customer needs. This collaboration marks an important step in strengthening local partnerships and offering integrated solutions that contribute to sustained business growth in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Phone: +971 7 2077173; Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 25,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About Emirates Post

Emirates Post, the UAE's official postal services provider and the postal arm of 7X, offers reliable and efficient mailing and shipping solutions for both businesses and individuals. With an extensive network of customer service locations across the UAE, Emirates Post is committed to maintaining the highest standards of service for all its customers.