Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) along with the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK) hosted a successful Business Breakfast in Ras Al Khaimah aimed at fostering networking among German investors and businesses throughout the UAE. Ms. Ute Brunn, Deputy Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, extended a warm welcome to the attendees during the session, which featured high-level representatives from key Ras Al Khaimah entities and served as a significant platform for discussing the emirate’s business outlook and developmental projects.

At this engaging event, key stakeholders from the RAK Municipality, RAK Tourism Development Authority, and Marjan shared their insights and visions for the future of Ras Al Khaimah. This gathering was crucial for highlighting the emirate’s commitment to enhancing its infrastructure and services to support business growth and investment.

CEO of the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce Oliver Oehms said, “The networking event served as an ideal platform for German and UAE businesses to come together, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations. Ras Al Khaimah presents a unique landscape ripe with opportunities, and we are excited to facilitate these connections.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “In collaboration with AHK and other business organisations, we are dedicated to showcasing Ras Al Khaimah not just as a place to invest, but as a thriving hub where businesses can genuinely flourish by leveraging its robust infrastructure and strategic location. Our commitment extends further; we are focused on providing unparalleled support and innovative solutions that cater to the unique needs of every enterprise. This creates an environment rich in growth opportunities, making Ras Al Khaimah an ideal destination for businesses worldwide.”

The event also included a panel discussion that provided the participants with insights into various topics related to business operations, tourism, and the real estate landscape in Ras Al Khaimah.

One of the participants Florian Filippo Walther, DEinternational & Pakistan Consultant and AHK Representative, said, “Attending this AHK session was my first business visit to Ras Al Khaimah, and I was impressed. The efficient set-up at RAKEZ and the excellent networking event at its Compass Coworking Centre highlighted Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to supporting businesses. I look forward to exploring more opportunities in this thriving business hub.”

Similarly, Alexandre Orloff, Digital Marketing Awards CEO said, “The event delivered a clear and impressive overview of the growth in Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism, real estate, and industry sectors. It was great to meet so many leaders and decision-makers. Learning that some are considering moving their businesses to Ras Al Khaimah shows the emirate’s increasing appeal as a business location.”

Another attendee Adrienne Doolan, Sustain Global Founder, said, “I joined the business breakfast to see firsthand how Ras Al Khaimah integrates sustainability into its developments. The event had an engaging panel discussion and offered excellent networking opportunities at RAKEZ’s coworking space. The insights I gained were truly eye-opening. I’m excited to return, especially now that the secret of Ras Al Khaimah’s vibrant business community is making waves.”

RAKEZ is home to more than 1,000 German businesses including big players like Maico Gulf, Knauf RAK, Haver Middle East, Inoclad Middle East, and EuroEstates Properties Services. RAKEZ continues to reinforce Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a powerhouse for diverse international businesses through engaging in shared events with various business councils in UAE.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Phone: +971 7 2077173; Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

