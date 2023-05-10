Dubai, UAE: RAKBANK has rolled out a new digital on-boarding solution that allows customers to apply for a RAKBANK Credit Card digitally. New customers will receive a virtual card instantly on completion of all checks, followed by delivery of a physical card.

New customers who apply for a credit card through the RAKBANK App will enjoy a host of benefits, including cashback up to AED 1,000, free subscriptions to online streaming services, various travel, hospitality and dining rewards, and a vast range of Mastercard privileges. Any UAE resident over the age of 18 can apply for a credit card through the RAKBANK App by uploading necessary documents.

Shehzad Hameed, Managing Director of Retail Banking, commented: "Following the successful launch of RAKBANK's digital account on-boarding last month, we are pleased to extend the experience to our credit cards. Customers can receive a credit card in a few simple steps via the Bank's App. This launch is another step forward when it comes to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the customer journey. Customers today expect a lot more from credit cards and we as a bank, are aligned with their needs and aim to deliver the best possible experience".

As RAKBANK's digital journey continues to advance at an accelerated pace, developing simple and frictionless journeys for existing and potential customers remains at the core of the Bank's transformation. The Bank has taken one more step towards firmly establishing itself as "the digital bank with a human touch with its customers in their key moments of truth".