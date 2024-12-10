Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah's leading publicly listed property developer, announced that is has completed the design phase for its upcoming Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah, located in Hayat Island on Mina, the company’s premium waterfront lifestyle destination.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah marks a key milestone in RAK Properties’ ongoing mission to attract globally recognised luxury brands to the emirate. The collaboration with Nikki Beach, renowned for its signature blend of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art, will bring the brand’s barefoot luxury experience to the heart of Mina, further positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a premier destination for both relaxation and recreation.

The design, developed in collaboration with internationally acclaimed architecture and design firm Gensler, captures the essence of Ras Al Khaimah’s natural beauty while echoing the distinctive character of the Nikki Beach brand. Spanning 33,580 square meters, the resort’s architecture is characterised by organic forms and soft textures that reflect the fluidity of the surrounding landscape, creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor environments.

Inspired by the emirate’s coastal and maritime heritage, the design blends natural materials like sand-hued walls with organic, earthy textures. Local cultural touches, including nautical elements, are thoughtfully woven in to create an authentic connection to Ras Al Khaimah’s rich traditions.

The resort will feature 156 elegantly appointed rooms, junior and executive suites, and luxurious sky villas, each offering unparalleled views of the Arabian Gulf and Ras Al Khaimah’s majestic mountain range. The sky villas, with their expansive terraces and private plunge pools, will provide guests with an elevated experience of privacy and exclusivity, offering a 270-degree view of the surrounding bay and sea.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, said: “Our partnership with Nikki Beach embodies our vision for Mina as a leading destination that offers unparalleled lifestyle experiences. This new addition not only elevates our portfolio but also aligns with RAK Vision 2030 to promote high-end tourism, attracting travelers from around the globe. The resort's stunning design integrates seamlessly with the natural surroundings, offering a unique balance of luxury and authenticity that resonates with today’s sophisticated traveler.”

Jihad El Khoury, Chairman & CEO of Nikki Beach EMEA Hotels & Resorts, shared: "Partnering with RAK Properties to bring the Nikki Beach resort experience to Ras Al Khaimah is an exciting opportunity. Our brand’s ethos centers around celebrating life, and this resort will effortlessly merge our signature style with the region’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. Guests can expect a unique blend of relaxation, entertainment, and barefoot luxury, while we contribute to Ras Al Khaimah's growth as a premier travel destination."

Designed to provide a holistic lifestyle experience, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa will also offer five signature dining venues, a state-of-the-art fitness center with a lap pool, a luxurious Nikki Spa, and multiple leisure pools, catering to guests seeking both high and low energy experiences. Families will benefit from dedicated children’s play areas, ensuring a memorable stay for all visitors.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah is anticipated to open in 2027, adding to RAK Properties’ portfolio of luxury projects. With this resort, RAK Properties continues to shape the future of Mina as a holistic lifestyle destination that celebrates Ras Al Khaimah’s natural beauty while offering world-class amenities and experiences.

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specializing in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.

RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.

Awards and recognitions

Awarded ‘Developer of the Year’ 2023 by Construction Week Middle East.

Bay Views Residences won the ‘Best Residential Project’ at the Design Middle East Awards 2023, where the residential development was recognized as the region's best design and architecture.

Quattro Del Mar was awarded the Best Mixed-Used Project at the prestigious Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2024.

About Nikki Beach Hospitality Group:

Established by entrepreneurs Jack and Lucia Penrod, Nikki Beach Hospitality Group epitomizes barefoot luxury hospitality, curating transformative lifestyle experiences through its collection of Nikki Beach properties including iconic beach clubs, resorts, residences, dining concepts, and pop-ups as well as the group’s new restaurant concept, Lucia. Located in some of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations worldwide, Nikki Beach is recognized among the world's best beach clubs and resorts. Nikki Beach stands as a global haven for unforgettable moments, seamlessly blending music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film, and art to create unparalleled celebrations. Beyond travel experiences, Nikki Beach extends its reach with a lifestyle division, featuring boutiques and an e-commerce shop. In 2024, the brand introduced Lucia, a groundbreaking restaurant and beach concept within the Nikki Beach Hospitality Group portfolio. Lucia promises to redefine culinary excellence and immersive dining, blending Cuisine du Soleil with vibrant, seasonally changing decor. Across the brand's expanding endeavors, Nikki Beach Hospitality Group continues to set new benchmarks in crafting luxury travel and lifestyle experiences.