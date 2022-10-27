Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Enhancing community outreach and ensuring that quality healthcare is delivered to the doorstep of the population, RAK Hospital, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Northern Emirates, has announced the launch of ‘RAK Hospital on Wheels’.

The sophisticated ‘Mobile Clinic’ with a focus on catering to the dynamic healthcare requirements of the people is equipped with world-class equipment and facilities and offers services from a team of medical professionals at a very affordable cost.

Talking about the need for such a concept, Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director, RAK Hospital said, “Having served the people of Ras Al Khaimah for 15 years we realized that some locations still lacked access to quality care. These mainly included high-density areas with low-income group populations and we felt it was our responsibility and commitment to provide the same RAK Hospital superior care at their doorstep because these remote areas are not easily reachable by public transport which makes it all the more difficult for them to avail good healthcare. The people from these locations were usually spending half a day visiting a facility even for small day-to-day issues.”

“Keeping all this in mind, we have designed a customized RAK Hospital on Wheel Clinic which will cater to their basic requirements and guide and support in channelizing their higher care needs”, added Dr. Siddiqui.

The ‘Hospital on Wheels’ has a reception and waiting area, a consultation room in addition to treatment and procedure room. Delivering primary healthcare and making it approachable, it provides first aid, GP consultation, immunization, preventive and chronic diseases checks, and COVID-19 sample collection services amongst other things.

The facility is well-armed to perform minor procedures such as wound dressing, IV infusions and medications alongside collecting samples and prescribing medicines. All major insurances are also accepted while the highest levels of infection control practices and COVID -19 protocols are followed to ensure patient safety.

