Ras Al Khaimah, UAE — RAK Hospital, the leading healthcare institution in the UAE, has embarked on a brand-new journey to transform Diabetes Management by introducing a cutting-edge disease management tool in collaboration with THB, Asia’s foremost Enterprise Healthcare SAAS company. This collaboration aims to enhance healthcare delivery, patient engagement, and support holistic Diabetes care.

Diabetes poses a significant global challenge, often arising from family history, unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, and lack of physical activity.

Commenting, Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital stated, “In a first-of-its-kind initiative, RAK Hospital is integrating advanced technology and digital health platforms into patient care, pioneering a novel patient engagement model. This model establishes a continuous communication loop between patients, doctors, and the hospital, setting new standards for healthcare delivery in the region.

With the UAE ranking 15th in the global diabetic index, approximately 19% of adults are classified as diabetic and an additional 15-20% are pre-diabetic. Therefore, the need for effective diabetes management initiatives is paramount. We take this cause very seriously and want to help pre-diabetics reverse the condition while supporting and providing 360-degree holistic care to diabetics to enhance their quality of life.

Our annual CSR initiative, Diabetes Challenge, also aims to foster, guide, and empower the community in embracing crucial lifestyle changes, particularly emphasizing the significance of dietary adjustments and regular exercise in effectively managing and even reversing diabetes. We remain at the forefront and committed to providing well-rounded care to our patients with the introduction of new paradigms of healthcare.”

Moreover, leveraging data analytics for predictive healthcare delivery is revolutionizing the healthcare landscape from reactive to proactive. By anticipating and addressing health issues before they escalate, RAK Hospital aims to optimize healthcare delivery, improve patient outcomes, and encourage a data-driven approach to clinical decision-making.

Through the new tool, patients will receive proactive support in managing their health via technology-driven reminders for medication, appointments, exercise, and blood tests. One of the key innovations introduced through this is the deployment of dedicated health counselors who offer personalized guidance and support to patients throughout their health journey. This personalized approach not only enhances the patient experience but also ensures that patients feel valued and supported every step of the way.

Highlighting the transformative impact of this initiative, Dr. Siddiqui said, "It is set to redefine the patient healthcare journey, making it technology-friendly and ensuring continuous patient engagement. The initiative includes deploying digital health solutions for seamless patient-doctor-hospital communication, user-friendly applications for all ages, and tools for effective chronic condition management."

Key features of this initiative include:

• Personalized Reminder System

• Exercise and Wellness Prompts

• Scheduled Healthcare Interactions

• Dedicated Health Counselors

• Prevention Over Cure

By prioritizing prevention and proactive management, RAK Hospital is positioning itself as a leader in digital health innovation, focusing on patient-centered, efficient, and effective healthcare delivery. These protocols not only elevate the standard of patient care but also redefine the role of the hospital as a proactive partner in health.