Being the first regulated cryptocurrency trading platform in Bahrain and now with a new interface, Rain’s new and improved platform is set to revolutionize crypto investments in the Middle East, with 55+ new tradable coins.

Dubai, UAE: On the 16th March, Rain, the first regulated and leading crypto trading platform in the GCC, launches a new simplified crypto experience. Rain's new update will enable customers to access over 55+ new tradeable coins in the most simplified crypto app experience.

With changing consumer behavior and increasing demand in the interest of crypto, Rain is committed to investing in building a platform that is simplified and easy to use.

Key updates include:

Portfolio management - Customers can now get deep insight into their portfolio and make informed decisions on Rain.

Coin-swapping - Now you can also switch between cryptocurrencies directly without having to buy and sell every time.

- Now you can also switch between cryptocurrencies directly without having to buy and sell every time. 3-hour approval - Rain now has the quickest and simplest onboarding process in the cryptocurrency trading platform space, offering its customers a three-hour approval timeline.

This announcement comes just weeks after Rain Financial Inc. secured USD 110 million Series B funding. The round was co-led by Paradigm and Kleiner Perkins with participation from numerous parties including Coinbase Ventures, Global Founders Capital, MEVP, Cadenza Ventures, JIMCO, and CMT Digital.

Founded in 2017 by Abdullah Almoaiqel, AJ Nelson, Joseph Dallago, and Yehia Badawy, Rain Financial Inc. will utilize this investment to further expand licensing in other countries and regions, enhancing its technology and continuing to grow the team as cryptocurrency adoption increases globally.

Joseph Dallago, Co-Founder of Rain said: “Cryptocurrency can often be confusing and overwhelming to a lot of people. At Rain, we care about simplifying that. This new interface offers an easy-to-use trading experience and is now one of the fastest onboarding processes on the market. You can sign up on the platform, get approved, and start trading the same day.”

Rain Financial Inc. and its group has done over USD 2 billion worth of transactions, amassed over 200,000 active users, and now has over 500 employees, with a focus on growing its team even further across the region, by the end of 2022.

Rain seeks to offer a safe and secure space to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies, as well as providing regular educational opportunities for those interested in learning more about cryptocurrencies. To learn more about Rain, visit www.rain.bh, or download the app via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

-Ends-

About Rain:

Rain was founded in 2017 by Abdullah Almoaiqel, AJ Nelson, Joseph Dallago, and Yehia Badawy. Rain Financial Inc.’s subsidiary, Rain Management W.L.L, based in Bahrain, became the first licensed crypto-asset service provider in the Middle East in 2019 by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Rain is not currently licensed by any financial services regulator in the UAE, although its ADGM entity is in receipt of an In-Principle Approval.

The platform serves as a safe space to buy, sell and store approved cryptocurrency at competitive pricing and fees. Rain continues to evolve as a company and develop the technology to optimize the user experience. Rain’s mission is to bring forward a trusted platform to all current and future customers in the cryptocurrency space.

