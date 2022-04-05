Karachi: Rain Financial, Inc. a global leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has appointed Zeeshan Ahmed as its Country General Manager, Pakistan. While Rain is not yet operational in Pakistan, it will be advocating for the regulation and seek licensing in the country.

Zeeshan is a senior management professional leading turnaround and growth strategies. With a career span of over 16 years, 7 of which were spent at strategic C level positions, he most recently worked as the Chief Executive Officer for Askari Enterprises (A subsidiary of AWT).

Commenting on his appointment Zeeshan said “I am thrilled to be joining Rain Pakistan at this pivotal time for the blockchain and crypto industry. I look forward to working with the talented team at Rain and developing a licensed and regulated cryptoasset exchange in Pakistan''.

This announcement comes just weeks after Rain Financial Inc. secured USD 110 million Series B funding. The round was co-led by Paradigm and Kleiner Perkins with participation from numerous parties including Coinbase Ventures, Global Founders Capital, MEVP, Cadenza Ventures, JIMCO, and CMT Digital. Founded in 2017 by Abdullah Almoaiqel, AJ Nelson, Joseph Dallago, and Yehia Badawy, Rain will utilize this investment to further expand licensing in other countries and regions, enhancing its technology and continuing to grow the team as cryptocurrency adoption increases globally.

Rain Financial Inc. and its group has done over USD 2 billion worth of transactions, amassed over 200,000 active users, and now has over 500 employees, with a focus on growing its team even further across the region, by the end of 2022.

With changing consumer behavior and increasing demand in the interest of crypto, Rain is committed to investing in building a platform that is simplified and easy to use.

-Ends-

About Rain:

Rain was founded in 2017 by Abdullah Almoaiqel, AJ Nelson, Joseph Dallago, and Yehia Badawy. Rain Financial Inc.’s subsidiary, Rain Management W.L.L, based in Bahrain, became the first licensed crypto-asset service provider in the Middle East in 2019 by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Rain is not currently licensed by any financial services regulator in the UAE, although its ADGM entity is in receipt of an In-Principle Approval.

The platform serves as a safe space to buy, sell and store approved cryptocurrency at competitive pricing and fees. Rain continues to evolve as a company and develop the technology to optimize the user experience. Rain’s mission is to bring forward a trusted platform to all current and future customers in the cryptocurrency space.