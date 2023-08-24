Students performed brilliantly, with eight subjects rated Outstanding/ Very Good and as many as 42% of all grades awarded are A*- B

A majority of the cohort (67%) outscored their targets

66% of students achieved Grade A or above in Individual Science, while 60% achieved Grade A or above in Modern Foreign Languages

Dubai, UAE: Raffles International School announced exceptional academic achievements, with the release of this year's GCSE results. Students performed brilliantly, with eight subjects rated Outstanding/ Very Good and 25% of the cohort achieving 6 or more A*/A grades. As many as 42% of all grades awarded are A*- B. A majority of the cohort (67%) outscored their targets – 66% of students achieved Grade A or above in Individual Science, while 60% achieved Grade A or above in Modern Foreign Languages.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, said: “We are thrilled with the stellar GCSE results achieved by Raffles International School this year, reflecting the dedication and commitment of students and teachers alike. At Innoventures Education, we believe in nurturing well-rounded individuals who excel academically and as responsible global citizens, and these results validate our approach. As our students help and support each other, they are all celebrating each other’s successes today, together as one.”

Students were overjoyed by their achievements, with many attributing their success to the support and guidance provided by the school.

Top scorer Ahmed Mossa said: “Our teachers have been a constant source of inspiration and motivation. Their guidance and encouragement played a significant role in helping me achieve these results. I hope I have done them proud. This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support and guidance of my teachers and peers, who pushed me to reach new heights and inspired me with their own achievements.”

Steven Giles, Principal, Raffles International School, said: “The wonderful August iGCSE results are a testament to the collective effort put in by the entire academic community. Particularly noteworthy are the remarkable achievements in the Mathematics and Science, where our students performed exceptionally well, showcasing their analytical skills and intellectual prowess, and building a strong foundation for future academic pursuits.”

Raffles International School's commitment to fostering a conducive learning environment and encouraging holistic development is reflected in these results. With its track record of excellence, the school continues to inspire students to strive for the very best and reach new heights in their educational journey.

As the school community celebrates, Raffles International School's history of academic excellence and nurturing bespoke student talent remains stronger than ever. With each success story, the school reinforces its position as a role model of quality education and a platform for future leaders and achievers.

About Innoventures Education

Founded in 2004, Innoventures Education is committed to bringing world-class education to Dubai. It manages five schools, namely, Dubai International Academy - Emirates Hills, Dubai International Academy - Al Barsha, Raffles World Academy, Raffles International School, Collegiate International School, and seven Raffles Early Childhood Centres (ECC) spread across Dubai. We offer the International Baccalaureate, American and British curricula across our schools to children. We are open to enrolment of children between the ages of 45 days – 18 years. One of the salient features of our schools and ECCs is that we provide instruction of the mother-language in 14 different languages during the school day, including French and other European languages as well. All our schools and ECCs are renowned for their high-quality curricula, inspiring learning environments and commitment to academic excellence. Together we have a total enrolment of over 8600 students from over 120 countries, with a dedicated and inspirational team of educators and administrators from virtually every corner of the globe.

