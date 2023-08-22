Dubai, UAE: A-level results are out, and Raffles International School (RIS) students have performed brilliantly once again. More than a quarter of the Class of 2023 (26%) achieved A*-A grades, and an impressive 13% achieved A* grades. The school achieved outstanding results in Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics results, with over 75% of students achieving either an A*, A or B grade. As many as 69% of the 35-student strong cohort achieved A*-C grade rate.

An overwhelming majority have thus secured their admissions in their first choice of university. RIS students secured full scholarships to study Computer Science at NYU Abu Dhabi and biochemistry at UAE University. Students also secured scholarships to pursue undergraduate studies at Manchester University, Newcastle University, and Kings College, London.

One of the school’s top performers Abdul Rehman Rizwan, who achieved 4 A* grades, said: “I am so relieved and happy with my grades. I would like to say a huge thank you to my family and the school for all the support. It’s a real testament to what you can achieve when you set high standards for yourself. I have now confirmed my first choice University of Manchester where I will be studying Theoretical Physics.”

Poonam Bhojani, CEO, Innoventures Education said: “We are so thrilled with the exceptional results achieved by Raffles International School students, reflecting their incredible determination, resilience, and enthusiasm. We are proud all our Sixth Form students have secured admissions to their first choice university. Our gratitude goes to the entire school community, including parents and teachers, for their invaluable support, which led to such successful outcomes. I wish the Class of 2023 all the best for the exciting journey ahead.”

Steven Giles, Principal of Raffles International School, said: “We are delighted to announce the wonderful A level results of our year 13 class of 2023. Despite the turbulent last three years, our students have shown resilience and resolve to perform at their very best. Our top performing students achieved results of A*, A*, A*, A* which equates to the very best results in the world. Our student and parent community are so happy, and we could not be prouder of them. Thank you to our wonderful teachers and support team who contributed to these wonderful results.”

Raffles International School offers every child a bespoke pathway in which they can achieve excellence, reflected in the diverse and eclectic subjects offered. Small class sizes in the Sixth Form have helped support academic excellence and contribute to great results. An international school in Dubai that offers a high-quality education to students from over 100 countries, the school's mission is to provide students with a well-rounded education that prepares them for success in college and beyond.

