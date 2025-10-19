Manama, Bahrain – Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain announces that it has been awarded Two MICHELIN Keys in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide Hotel Selection, a recognition that celebrates exceptional hotels offering outstanding hospitality and guest experience.

Located in the heart of Bahrain’s desert oasis, Raffles Al Areen Palace stands as a sanctuary of elegance and calmness, blending timeless luxury with authentic Arabian hospitality. The prestigious Two Keys distinction highlights the property’s dedication to impeccable service, world-class design, and personalized experiences that embody the Raffles legacy.

Commenting on the recognition, Yazan Latif, the General Manager of Raffles Al Areen Palace, said: “We are greatly honoured to receive Two MICHELIN Keys in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide Hotel Selection, an affirmation of the artistry, attention to detail and genuine warmth that define the Raffles experience. Here in Bahrain’s desert oasis, we are committed to elevating every guest’s journey into a story of timeless luxury and local authenticity. This milestone is not just for our team, but it also signals a new chapter for Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain, as a hallmark of hospitality in the region.”

The MICHELIN Keys distinction marks an exciting new chapter for Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain, reaffirming its position as one of the region’s most iconic retreats, where every stay tells a story of refinement, authenticity, and excellence.