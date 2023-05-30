Following three-days of head-to-head competition between nine leading culinary teams at The Hotel Show, Dubai hotel also named ‘Best Kitchen Team’, ‘Best Coffee’, and ‘Best Service’

Dubai, UAE: Stick a fork in it – the fifth edition of The Chef’s Table is done. Following three days of intense competition that saw culinary teams from some of the region’s leading hotels tasked with creating an elegant dining experience to wow judges, Radisson Blu Deira Creek was crowned overall winners on the final day of The Hotel Show at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised and managed by the Emirates Culinary Guild, the popular Chef’s Table competition challenged nine hotel teams – featuring staff from both front and back of house – to set a table and serve four guests two mocktails, three cold canapes, a four-course set-menu, and a post-meal coffee creation.

Working as a team to deliver an exceptional food and beverage experience in a competitive atmosphere, Radisson Blu Deira Creek took the coveted title of ‘Hotel Culinary Team of the Year’, as well as ‘Best Kitchen Team’, ‘Best Coffee’, and ‘Best Service’.

"Winning this is undeniably a collective effort, where every member of our team, from our talented chefs to the dedicated service staff, contributes to providing our customers with an unforgettable experience,” said Chef Diyan de Silva from Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek Hotel. “Being this year’s Chef’s Table winners signifies a remarkable accomplishment for the entire team, and we are grateful for the chance to demonstrate our culinary and service skills.

“As this is our third appearance at the show, it serves as valuable practice and inspiration for newcomers to take in. We are elated and thrilled to have secured multiple medals and ultimately claim the prestigious overall trophy.”

Among the numerous other culinary teams recognised with Chef’s Table awards were Folly from Madinat Jumeirah, Caesars Palace Dubai, and Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre.

“The Chef's Table this year has proven to be a remarkable triumph – the inclusion of numerous standalone restaurants, as opposed to traditional hotel restaurants in previous editions, has raised the level of competition substantially,” said Andy Cuthbert, Chairman of the Emirates Culinary Guild. “The teams have demonstrated exceptional preparation and experience, with seasoned veterans and fresh faces contributing to the success of the event.”

This year’s event made it mandatory for each team to include at least one inexperienced chef and waiter who can be guided by more senior staff, enabling them to benefit from the experience of competing on such a platform and under industry pressure.

“As the Emirates Culinary Guild, we aim to engage all parties, not just chefs, in these competitions. Our focus is on training young people and our goal is to promote the Chef's Table as a fully interactive food and beverage experience. We are excited to continue partnering with The Hotel Show, which Is always open to hosting such competitions involving everyone from cooks to barmen to stewards serving coffee mocktails, and more.”

“For us, all the participating teams are winners given their exceptional performance over the past three days, we look forward to inspiring the next generation of hospitality and culinary experts so they may take the field to the next level,”.

Running for three consecutive days, The Hotel Show is the region’s leading event for hotel developers, retailers, and fit-out contractors, gathering thousands of industry professionals from across the globe filled Dubai World Trade Centre seeking new business opportunities and insights into the latest topics and tendencies.

The Leisure Show, co-located alongside The Hotel Show, INDEX, and Workspace will return to Dubai World Trade Centre again next year, on May 28-30, 2024.

