Manama, Bahrain: Radio Bahrain Company – a portfolio company of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company “Mumtalakat” – received three awards at the 2023 Transform Awards MEA, which was held in Dubai recently.

The company received the Gold award for ‘Best visual identity from the technology, media and telecommunications sector’ and the Bronze award for both ‘Best use of a visual property’ and ‘Best use of copy style or tone of voice’. Radio Bahrain launched its new brand in collaboration with local branding agency Unisono last year.

Commenting on the awards, Radio Bahrain CEO Omar Khalifa Shaheen said: “This recognition reflects our commitment at Radio Bahrain to continue to be at the forefront of 21st century radio and offer our listeners an exceptional entertainment experience. The rebrand marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as we look ahead to the future. We are committed to continuously raising the bar and delivering entertainment excellence to our listeners.”

Radio Bahrain broadcasts 24 hours a day, providing audiences of all ages and backgrounds an eclectic mix of the latest music, local and global news, and entertainment that reaches an audience of 6.5 million listeners.

