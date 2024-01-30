Riyadh: Riyadh Airports Company (RAC) and the Arabian Contracting Services Co (Al Arabia) have inaugurated a contract, granting Al Arabia rights to manage and operate advertising contracts for all KKIA’s marketing spaces in domestic and international terminals for 10 years, in the presence of RAC’s CEO-designate, Mohammed bin Sakit Alshammari and Al Arabia’s CEO, Mohamed Al-Khereiji.

The partnership includes managing and digitally operating billboards in all indoor and outdoor spaces of KKIA’s terminals and borders by Al Arabia, with the aim of enhancing the passenger experience by adopting the most cutting-edge advertising technologies and providing high-quality digital advertising products and solutions, to apply the latest digital and aesthetic technologies in the field and bring added value.

RAC’s Chief Commercial Officer, Abdulaziz A. Alasaker said that “this quality partnership with Al Arabia will enhance RAC revenues, as well as contribute to creating a new experience in the terminals by staying abreast of the latest digital solutions as part of the airport’s strategic directions that align with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“We are utilizing our best endeavors -to the highest international standards- to provide a digital transformation with the best partners and service providers, ensuring premium quality and sustainable innovation using the most recent environmentally-friendly and energy-saving technologies,” he concluded.

The CEO of Al Arabia, Mohamed Al-Khereiji said: “signing this operating contract to manage advertising for one of the most important airports in the world affirms our operational capabilities in the advertising sector as the leading company in the region.

“Cooperating with RAC will give us an opportunity to apply the most advanced smart systems and creative solutions in one of the most strategic locations, in line with Riyadh Vision and its strategic objectives. We will also seek to attract investments and achieve the best economic returns of this partnership’s opportunities,” he added.

In the RAC has launched many technical services over the past year in KKIA to achieve digital transformation and provide solutions, aiming to enhance travel experience and ensure passengers satisfaction, in line with RAC’s strategy and its pillars of achieving operational excellence and applying best international standards and practices.