Abu Dhabi – UAE: Rabdan Academy, a global leader in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management, has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), with the aim of enhancing ways of joint cooperation in the relevant academic, research and training fields.

The formalization of this agreement took place amidst the proceedings of the Crisis and Emergency Management Community Forum, hosted by NCEMA at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), and witnessed the participation of numerous officials, experts, and professionals.

H.E. Ali Rashid Al Neyadi, Director General of NCEMA, and H.E. Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, alongside representatives from both entities, including specialized staff and researchers, attended the signing ceremony.

This collaborative initiative aims to cultivate specialized national talents in emergency and crisis management through meticulously designed training programs adhering to the highest quality standards. It will promote the exchange of innovative expertise and experiences between the two entities, bolstering response capabilities and the development of comprehensive emergency, crisis, and disaster management strategies.

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the first higher education institution in the world specialised in the SSDEC domain that achieves top ‘5 star’ ratings in the 2 categories of Teaching and Employability under the QS Stars University Rating System.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job. For more information, please visit https://ra.ac.ae/

For Media Enquiries, please contact: Corporate Communications Office (cco@ra.ac.ae)