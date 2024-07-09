Offering accredited qualifications in advanced police sciences, drug searches, security and criminal operations, serious crime investigation and others.

Abu Dhabi – Rabdan Academy, a global leader in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management, has obtained accreditation from the Security Qualifications Center (SQC) at the Ministry of Interior (MOI), the accredited awarding body of the National Qualifications Centre (NQC).

With this accreditation, Rabdan Academy is now officially an Accredited Training Provider (ATP), authorized to offer and implement national professional qualifications in policing and security. This supports the UAE’s national resilience and enhances the professional development of national cadres specialized in relevant security sectors.

His Excellency Maj. Gen. Salem Mubarak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Resources and Support Services, presented the accreditation certificate to His Excellency James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, in the presence of specialized experts from both organizations.

On this occasion, His Excellency James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, emphasized the importance of this accreditation in strengthening the Academy’s global role in professional development. He highlighted the Academy's adherence to necessary requirements and conditions, application of the highest quality standards, and established experience in providing dual education (academic and vocational) in the UAE.

Morse expressed gratitude to the SQC’s team for their support throughout the accreditation process, praising the cooperative efforts between the two parties.

With this accreditation, Rabdan Academy will offer professional development programs aimed at enhancing the capabilities of specialized police and security personnel. The Academy is now authorized to provide qualifications in areas such as Applied Police Science, Narcotics Search and Security Operations, K9 SWAT Support, among others, strengthening its presence in the field.

Rabdan Academy looks forward to expanding its scope as an ATP, offering more high-level and valuable programs that contribute to progress and development in the UAE. These qualifications will develop world-class specialized security personnel, build their skills and knowledge using the latest technologies, improve assessment practices in the technical and professional fields, and achieve the highest standards of competence in line with international practices.

Rabdan Academy holds prestigious local and international accreditations in professional development, including from the Military Qualifications Centre, the Global Innovation Institute, ILM, the National Open College Network (NOCN), the UK’s City & Guilds and Pearson BTEC. The Academy is also an active member of the European Foundation for Quality Management.

The SQC, an awarding body accredited by the NQC, is responsible for monitoring ATPs’ performance, ensuring the quality of qualification delivery, and issuing vocational qualification certificates as per NQC policies.