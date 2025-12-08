Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Qwacks, a Saudi gaming technology startup building next-generation tools for game developers, has raised SAR 1.8 million in pre-seed funding from Merak Capital, a Saudi-based investment firm licensed by the Capital Market Authority. The investment marks a significant milestone for one of the earliest companies in Saudi Arabia focused on developing core technology for game creation and live operations.

As the Kingdom’s game development ecosystem expands, demand for advanced infrastructure and developer-focused tooling is emerging rapidly. Local studios are seeking platforms that help them build, test, and scale their projects more efficiently, creating a growing need for homegrown technology that supports this shift from consumer participation toward production and creation.

Founded in 2024, Qwacks is developing a unified technology layer designed to streamline the entire lifecycle of game development. The platform includes three complementary products: Flock, a scalable Backend-as-a-Service for online and multiplayer games; Protokite, an AI-enhanced playtesting system that connects developers with real players; and DataDuck, a market intelligence engine that aggregates data from platforms to help studios validate ideas and identify market opportunities.

The new funding will accelerate the expansion of Qwacks’ technology stack, enabling the company to enhance its platform, deepen product integrations, and serve a wider network of studios across Saudi Arabia and the broader region. It will also support the company’s efforts to strengthen operational capabilities as demand for locally built gaming technology continues to rise.

Abdulelah Alsharif, Vice President at Merak Capital, added: “At Merak, we continue to invest in the people and platforms shaping the future of Saudi Arabia’s gaming sector. Qwacks is addressing a clear gap in the ecosystem and doing so with a vision that aligns with the Kingdom’s broader ambitions. We see their work as a meaningful step toward building the technical foundations that will enable local studios to thrive.”

Anas Alsahli, CEO and Co-founder at Qwacks, commented: “Merak’s investment marks a major milestone for Qwacks. It allows us to accelerate the development of our unified platform and bring advanced backend, playtesting, and market intelligence tools to more studios across the region. Our mission is to give developers technology that removes friction, shortens production cycles, and helps them build better games, and this partnership moves us significantly closer to that goal.”

About Merak Capital

Merak Capital is a Saudi-based multi-strategy investment firm focused on opportunities across multiple stages and industries. Built on deep technological insight and market research, Merak stays at the forefront of digital trends, identifying investments aligned with adoption cycles across sectors locally, regionally, and globally. The firm partners with visionary founders and enterprises driving transformation, unlocking new markets, and enabling sustainable growth where innovation and entrepreneurial spirit shape the future.

About Qwacks

Qwacks is a Saudi gaming technology company focused on developing software solutions for game studios. The company builds tools that enhance production workflows and support data-informed decision-making across the development ecosystem.