Cairo: Quintessentially Egypt, part of the global luxury lifestyle group has announced today the launch of the second phase of their partnership with Somabay, where it will be offering bespoke lifestyle management and global concierge services to ALL homeowners The services will be available through a newly launched mobile application exclusive to Somabay homeowners, allowing them to place requests directly from the app to their team of Lifestyle Managers.

Universally acclaimed as the world’s leading lifestyle management and global concierge service, Quintessentially prides itself on fulfilling those tasks that baffle even the most competent of personal assistants, and provides an unrivalled global network on hand to look after members 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The service, which includes bookings and VIP treatment at restaurants, spas and hotels around the world, is also acclaimed for its access and insider knowledge of the hottest events and off-the-beaten-track hidden gems. Quintessentially launched in Egypt in April 2008 and has quickly become the indispensable “assistant” of some of Cairo’s most influential

The new partnership is an extension of a successful pilot program that was launched with Somabay in 2022. The pilot program was limited to a select group of Somabay's top clients, and it was a huge success. The decision to expand the program to all homeowners is a natural progression of the partnership, and it is a testament to the high level of service that Quintessentially provides.

The new Somabay Lifestyle mobile application is a key part of the partnership. The app is easy to use and provides homeowners with a wide range of features and the ability to place requests directly to their Lifestyle Managers, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Homeowners can use the app to make requests for travel, dining, events, shopping, and other services; in addition to providing access to a wide range of information, such as their benefits at some of the country’s top luxury providers, the perks they receive in Somabay and beyond. By integrating Quintessentially's services into Somabay's offering, lifestyle management has become an integral part of the services offered to all their real estate clients.

The new partnership between Quintessentially and Somabay is a significant development in the luxury lifestyle market in Egypt. It demonstrates the growing demand for these services among Egypt's wealthy and discerning consumers. The partnership is also a sign of Somabay's commitment to providing its homeowners with the best possible experience.

Somabay is a prime destination, nestled on a 10 million square meters peninsula in the Red Sea, with some of the world’s most beautiful sandy beaches running along its 11 kilometres coastline. Home to a signature portfolio of luxury residential properties and a selection of luxury resorts and hotels; an 18-hole Gary Player Championship Golf course & driving range; and a boutique marina, Somabay redefines luxury along the Red Sea. Ibrahim El Missiri Somabay’s CEO stated: “We are happy to renew our partnership with Quintessentially, to bring world class lifestyle and concierge services to all our clients. This forms part of Somabay’s strategy to continually enhance our guests’ experience, anywhere around the World”.

