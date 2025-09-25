Amman: Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) was recently celebrated for its customer experience excellence on the global stage at the ACI World Airport Experience Summit 2025 – the premier airport event dedicated to customer and employee experience – held in Guangzhou, China, earlier this month.

At a distinguished gala ceremony, QAIA was officially recognized as the ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ for the second time, based on the 2024 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey – a prestigious accolade it had secured earlier this year. The award was presented to Airport International Group representative, Diala Haobsha, Customer Knowledge & Satisfaction Section Head, in the presence of over 800 senior airport executives, customer experience experts and professionals from around the world.

QAIA was also acknowledged for renewing Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation, valid through February 2026. This milestone emphasizes QAIA’s continued focus on elevating service standards and shaping a travel journey defined by reliability, efficiency and care for millions of passengers each year.

Themed ‘Reimagining a People Experience’, this year’s summit highlighted how airports are adopting artificial intelligence, biometrics, immersive technologies and human-centered design to craft seamless, inclusive and memorable journeys while cultivating engaging workplaces for employees. Key topics explored included strengthening the airport community; latest global traveller trends; future of workplace culture; elevating airport hospitality and commercial strategy; and celebrating the best in airport experience worldwide.

“These recognitions belong first and foremost to the people who make QAIA what it is — the passengers who trust us with their journeys, the employees who dedicate themselves every day and the partners who stand by us in every step. In an industry as competitive and dynamic as ours, these acknowledgments remind us that the warmth of our hospitality and the quality of our service are what truly set QAIA apart,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

Deviller added, “As we invest further in the terminal and airside over the coming years, our goal is to give every person passing through QAIA an even smoother journey that always feels like home. As travel expectations evolve, we are committed to leading with fresh ideas, advanced technologies and a people-first approach that ensures QAIA remains a source of pride for Jordan and a welcoming gateway for the world.”

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

