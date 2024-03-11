Amman: Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has secured the title of ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ for airports serving five to 15 million passengers for the second consecutive year and eighth time in its history, acknowledging its commitment to customer experience excellence. This distinguished accolade was awarded by Airports Council International World (ACI World) based on the 2023 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey; a component of the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program.

“We are deeply honored to have once again been granted this prestigious award, serving as a testament to our steadfast commitment to delivering a seamless and memorable customer experience in line with our strategic goals for 2023-2025. Here at QAIA, we place special emphasis not only on facilitating efficient and safe travel, but also on ensuring that passengers from around the globe feel at home, comfortable and welcomed at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world. This recognition would not have been possible without the dedication of Airport International Group teams, partners and stakeholders to excellence, alongside our close partnership with the Government of Jordan, represented by the Ministry of Transport. Together, we shall continue to innovate and push the envelope, exceeding the expectations of those at the heart of everything we do; our passengers,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

The ACI ASQ initiative is unique as the airport industry’s only global benchmarking program measuring passenger satisfaction while passengers are at the airport. Implemented at close to 400 airports worldwide, the ASQ program delivers an in-depth assessment of the quality of the customer service experience. The resulting database allows for a comprehensive analysis of the customer service experience at each participating airport. This year’s results recognize ASQ Award winners as being the world’s best airports for the quality of their customer experience as selected by their passengers.

-Ends-

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

