Doha, Qatar: Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP) has announced it has awarded its prestigious Product Development Fund (PDF) to six more Qatar-based start-ups.

Representatives from Applab Software Trading, Majoor Marketing & Delivery LLC, Digital Pulse, Bayyena Trading LLC, Twyla Technology, and Rawi Al Kotob LLC attended an award ceremony on March 30 at the QSTP premises. QSTP’s Executive Director, Yousef Al Salehi, congratulated the awardees and acknowledged their efforts in addressing Qatar’s national priorities and challenges, accelerating economic diversification, and generating global impact.

QSTP’s Product Development and Grant Management Fund Director, Aysha Al-Hamadi, said: “At QSTP, we encourage all Qatari entrepreneurs to stay creative and focused on their ambitions, and to seek the right support which is readily available via QF RDI’s ecosystem – an infrastructure built on the premise of supporting research, development and innovation.

“Our PDF is specifically geared towards helping Qatar-based start-ups and SMEs develop their products. The latest awardees share our passion for technology and innovation that not only contributes to the rapid growth and development of our economy but truly improves people’s lives and delivers real impact.”

The six new awardees span a range of different industries including providing solutions for the healthcare, legal, charity, education, management system, and the e commerce sectors.

Applab Software Trading aims to develop its Software-as-a-Service platform with the funding, in order to assist charity and non-profit organizations manage their online and mobile donations, as well as providing a solution to manage physical collection points and kiosk machines.

Majoor Marketing & Delivery LLC will utilize PDF to develop its all-in-one, integrated healthcare application to simplify the medicine procurement and delivery process. Booking lab tests and requesting a home service is a key differentiator of this service.

Digital Pulse LLC designs mobile apps for the creative industry, and the team has received funding to further develop its Gooby platform - an online marketplace that connects talented and skilled freelancers to startups, SMEs, full-grown businesses and even individuals.

Bayyena Trading LLC, a legal technology company specializing in providing smart solutions for the legal community in the Arab region, is looking to build a legal news platform that will present complex, up-to-date content to keep practitioners and their clients informed.

Twyla Technology WLL, a B2B provider of technology and audio-visual services that helps businesses to modernize their business operations, including a range of E-Commerce, Cyber Security, and Electronic Medical Recording solutions. Twyla is developing Qatar based online marketplace platform, that enables buyers and sellers to do business via eCommerce platform.

Rawi Al Kotob LLC, is an audio on demand mobile application. It aims to provide to dynamic, active, and intellectually curious people in MENA and those living abroad access to modern and famous Arabic literature to support their lifelong learning.

Launched in 2016, the PDF is a cost sharing fund wherein QSTP, part of Qatar Foundation Research, Development and Innovation (QF RDI), provides up to half of the total budget as a grant, to encourage local start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the private sector to develop products and services relevant to local market needs. The fund promotes new hi-tech products and supports the commercialization of market-ready technologies. To date, the PDF program has awarded subsidy grants to more than 35 SMEs.

To read more and apply for PDF, visit https://qstp.org.qa/product-development-fund/

Qatar Science & Technology Park

Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation Research, Development and Innovation (QF RDI), is a Free Zone, accelerator and incubator for tech-product development in Qatar. The Park fosters an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Qatar that works to accelerate commercialization of market-ready technologies to realize Qatar’s national diversification drive.

QSTP’s focus ranges across four overarching themes, comprising Energy, Environment, Health Sciences and Information & Communication Technologies (ICT), in line with the Qatar National Research Strategy announced in 2012.

Located in Qatar Foundation's Education City, QSTP has access to the vital resources of a cluster of leading research universities. Members of QSTP’s Free Zone include Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), international corporations and research institutions. They are collectively committed to investing in new technology development programs, creating intellectual property, enhancing technology management skills and developing innovative new products.

QSTP supports QF RDI’s economic and human development objectives for Qatar and is increasingly recognized as an international hub for applied research, innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit the QSTP website at www.qstp.org.qa

Qatar Foundation Research, Development and Innovation (QF RDI)

The Qatar Foundation Research, Development and Innovation (QF RDI) division’s role is to play an integral part in identifying and addressing challenges and opportunities across ICT, energy, environment and healthcare, in alignment with Qatar’s national RDI strategy and priorities. QF RDI is at the forefront of Qatar’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, accelerating economic development through supporting the commercialization of market-ready technologies and facilitating the creation of new high-tech products and services.

QF RDI is responsible for translating Qatar’s national RDI strategy into specific initiatives and actions for Qatar Foundation’s (QF) RDI entities. It also directs their efforts in relation to economic value creation, knowledge transfer and the establishment of mutually beneficial national and international RDI partnerships. To ensure these efforts deliver maximum impact, the QF Vice President for Research, Development and Innovation plans, coordinates and oversees all RDI-related activities across QF.

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

