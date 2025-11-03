Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council in partnership with Qatar Development Bank (QDB) and Innovation Streams, successfully concluded the 10th edition of its SME Program, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Qatar’s innovation ecosystem and accelerating the growth of local enterprises.

Held over five days, the intensive bootcamp brought together entrepreneurs, startups, and innovators from across Qatar to strengthen their product development capabilities and enhance market readiness. Participants engaged in interactive sessions, hands-on exercises, and expert-led workshops designed to guide them through every stage of the innovation journey, from concept discovery to market launch.

The program introduced participants to the Seven Habits for Successful Product Management and the 5D Framework, equipping them with tools to identify customer needs, validate market opportunities, and build resilient business models. Throughout the week, attendees explored key areas such as market research, competitor analysis, product visioning, customer empathy mapping, prototyping, and commercial case development.

This milestone edition featured sessions led by industry experts including Karan Pinto, Studio Director & CTO of The Studio, and Abdulrahman Al Thani, Founder and CEO of Muallemi, alongside QRDI-led modules highlighting the Council’s innovation platforms such as the InnoLight Portal, Technology Development Grant (TDG), and Small Business Innovation Grant (SBG).

The bootcamp culminated in final project presentations, where participants showcased their developed product strategies and business propositions, followed by a certificate distribution ceremony recognizing their achievements.

Through initiatives like the SME Program, QRDI Council continues to advance Qatar’s innovation agenda, empowering small and medium enterprises to become key contributors to the nation’s research and innovation-driven economy.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a government entity with the mission to support research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as to develop RDI talent in Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto "locally empowered, globally connected". Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council's commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

