Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council announce 30 awards to seven institutions who will collaborate with the selected host partners on six Rapid Research Calls. Each research call is designed not only to produce practical, scalable solutions but also to build lasting research capacity within local institutions.

Dr. Omar Boukhris, Director of National Research Program at QRDI Council said: “We look forward to the outcomes of these initiatives and their impact on shaping the nation’s future. These collaborations are a clear reflection of QRDI Council’s commitment to advancing toward Qatar’s National Vision 2030. We will continue to champion and support research that drives innovative, practical solutions for the country’s long-term growth.”

The six Rapid Research Calls, along with their awarded institutions and host partners, are as follows:

Education Above All: Life-Long Education Call (LiLEC)

Awarded Institutions: Georgetown University in Qatar, Hamad Medical Corporation, and Northwestern University in Qatar.

This initiative focuses on creating an environment that supports lifelong learning by transforming education systems, improving policies, and encouraging workforce development. The goal is to enhance economic resilience and empower individuals through education.

Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA): Modernizing Charitable Sector Call (MCSC)

Awarded Institutions: Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Northwestern University in Qatar, and Qatar University.

This call aims to strengthen Qatar’s charitable and humanitarian sectors by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to improve performance and efficiency. It also looks to introduce innovative approaches to make humanitarian and developmental work more impactful.

Qatar National Library (QNL): Preserving Qatar’s Heritage Call (PQHC)

Awarded Institutions: Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Qatar University.

This project is dedicated to building a sustainable heritage sector that preserves Qatar’s cultural legacy for future generations. By developing resilient strategies, it ensures the protection and promotion of the nation’s rich history.

Scientific Research Programs Office: Pathways Toward Prosperity (PTP)

Awarded Institutions: Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Qatar University, and the University of Doha for Science and Technology.

This initiative addresses critical national priorities to support Qatar’s sustainable development and economic growth. It focuses on identifying pathways to prosperity by tackling key challenges and promoting innovation.

Qatar Airways: Qatar Logistics and Transportation Call (QLTC)

Awarded Institutions: Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Qatar University, and the University of Doha for Science and Technology.

This call aims to develop a sustainable logistics and transportation sector that contributes to Qatar’s prosperity. A particular focus is placed on advancing solutions for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to promote environmentally friendly practices in aviation.

Ministry of Public Health (MoPH): Road to BioPharma Call (RTBC)

Awarded Institutions: Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Hamad Medical Corporation, Qatar University, and Sidra Medicine.

This initiative seeks to establish a regulatory framework that encourages innovation in biopharmaceuticals. It also aims to improve access to high-quality medicines, contributing to better healthcare outcomes for Qatar’s population.

By addressing pressing challenges and utilizing the power of strategic partnerships, these research projects highlight Qatar’s commitment to building a diversified, knowledge-based economy. These awards reflect the Council’s dedication to empowering researchers, strengthening institutional capabilities, and driving forward Qatar’s ambition to become a global leader in research, development, and innovation.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a government entity with the mission to support research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as to develop RDI talent in Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.