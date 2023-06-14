Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, proudly announces the kick-off of its fourth Corporate Innovation Leaders Program, in partnership with Alchemist Accelerator, for four days, from 12 until 15 June 2023.

Set to inspire and empower business leaders, the fourth Corporate Innovation Leaders Program (CILP) witnesses the attendance of Visionary leaders, seasoned executives, and forward-thinking professionals from five key local organizations; Qatar Airways, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Charity, Qatar Insurance Group, and Aspire Zone. Spearheaded by QRDI Council, the fourth CILP encompasses a lineup of distinguished speakers and RDI experts, as well as engaging workshops and case studies, in addition to dynamic networking opportunities. Through interactive sessions and thought-provoking discussions, attendees will gain invaluable knowledge on the fundamentals of Corporate Innovation, empowering them to unlock their innovative capabilities to drive their organizations forward.

Haya Al Ghanim, RDI Program Director at QRDI Council, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "We're thrilled to witness the fourth edition of the Corporate Innovation Leaders Program, building upon the success of the previous editions that have already empowered 64 participants to actively contribute to the development of Qatar's innovation sector. The tangible outcomes of this program are evident as our partners continue to collaborate with us through the Qatar Open Innovation Program, launching innovation opportunities that foster start-ups and bolster the RDI ecosystem in Qatar."

Aligned with the QRDI 2030 strategy to transform Qatar's ecosystem into an innovative knowledge-based powerhouse, the Corporate Innovation Leaders Program serves as a vital component of this transformative journey. Through continuous cooperation and collaborations across different sectors, QRDI Council aims to realize the ambitious goals set forth by the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The fourth edition includes several sessions, case studies, and a panel discussion on boosting corporate innovation efforts, and how to support rising start-ups to be able to grow within a knowledge-based ecosystem built on innovation. The panel is moderated by Ian Bergman, Partner and Head of AlchemistX, and involves distinguished panelists; Mohammed Al-Rashidi, Founder & Executive Chairman of One Global, Nayef Al-Ibrahim, Co-founder & CEO of Ibtechar, and Alexander Wiedmer, Partner at imVentures.

The program is dedicated to supporting and empowering start-ups, nurturing local talent, and developing Qatar's infrastructure to create a robust RDI ecosystem with both local and international opportunities.

Participants of the QRDI Council’s Corporate Innovation Leaders Program will enjoy a host of benefits, including access to Alchemist’s invite-only network of global corporate innovators, startup founders, and venture capitalists. Moreover, the LLEs participating in this program can also join QRDI Council’s other program, Qatar Open Innovation (QOI) program, as Opportunities’ Owners, to access a wide pool of innovators and solution providers (who could be MNCs, SMEs, or startups), to co-develop solutions following best practices in open innovation worldwide.

QRDI Council has successfully collaborated with numerous Large Local Enterprises (LLEs) in Qatar, including Qatar Airways, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Charity, Qatar Insurance Group, Aspire Zone, Ooredoo, Barzan Holding, KAHRAMAA, Milaha, Aljazeera, Es'hailsat, Alijarah, Baladna, HIA, Meeza, GWC, QAPCO, and HMC. The Council's expanding list of partners exemplifies its commitment to empowering all entities in Qatar to become active players in an ecosystem characterized by innovation.

Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council was established in 2018 to drive research, development, and innovation (RDI) efforts on a national level in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Second National Development Strategy (2018-2022). QRDI Council has developed a ten-year strategy, QRDI 2030, which seeks to create a locally empowered, globally connected RDI ecosystem, mobilizing leadership across government, academia, and industry, to transform the social and economic future of Qatar. QRDI Council members include prominent national and international figures from various government and academic entities as well as industry experts.

