Doha – Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company QPSC (GWC), Qatar’s leading logistics and supply chain solutions provider, reported Net Profits of QR 114.8 million, during the six-month period ending on 30 June 2022. The company also achieved Total Revenues of QR 719 million for the same period, while Earnings Per Share stood at 0.20 Qatari Riyal for the 6 months period ending on 30 June 2022.

“2022 has started on a solid footing and with the much-awaited FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM approaching, GWC is geared up to offer unparalleled logistics services and redefine global industry benchmarks”, stated Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassem Bin Jabor Al-Thani, Chairman, GWC.

Adding to this, Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC, remarked that client satisfaction and loyalty will always remain their top priority, and GWC will continue to strive to offer the best, most innovative and cost-effective services to its customers. “GWC takes pride in setting industry standards, not only in Qatar, but also in the regional logistics arena. We not only believe in giving our best to our clients but also in giving back to the community and playing a role in the nation’s socio-economic development.”

To showcase the hard work and planning that goes in providing logistics services spanning various sectors including cold chain, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, fine art, and mega events such as the FIFA World CupTM, GWC has partnered with CNN International Commercial on a multi-platform campaign across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA, titled “Life, Delivered”.

The Company was also awarded by the Ministry of Labour, for its continuous focus on safeguarding the health and safety of its employees, at the Occupational Safety and Health Conference held earlier in May.

In June 2022, GWC signed an agreement with Ponticelli Frères Group, for handling the freight forwarding, customs brokerage and transport for Ponticelli in Qatar for a period of three years.

Established in 2004, GWC has become the leader in logistics and supply chain solutions in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. The company offers best in class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. The company provides these services, utilizing a global freight network of more than 600 offices and a solid logistics infrastructure spanning over 3.8 million square metres. GWC is the first regional supporter and official logistics provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

