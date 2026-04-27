The program transforms customers’ insurance transactions into rewarding journeys

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, announced that its “Coins” loyalty rewards program has surpassed 300 million points earned, marking a significant milestone achieved within just one year of its launch.

Active membership in the program exceeded 60,000 during its first 12 months, reflecting the strong trust it has earned among QIC customers, as well as the value it delivers in enhancing their experience across the company’s digital platforms and insurance offerings.

Since its launch in early May 2025, QIC’s Coins loyalty program has successfully redefined the insurance experience in Qatar by transforming everyday transactions into rewarding interactions. Customers are able to earn and redeem Coins throughout their journey with Qatar’s largest and longest-established insurer. The experience begins with welcome Coins upon account creation on QIC App and extends to purchasing and renewing insurance policies, as well as booking a range of non-insurance services for daily life available through the application.

Over its first year, the program focused on expanding its partner ecosystem and diversifying redemption options. It successfully established new partnerships and significantly broadened the range of available redemption choices within a few months. Today, these options span dozens of institutions and companies, including travel agencies, car care centers, hotels, fitness centers, entertainment venues, electronics retailers, and more.

In terms of redemption activity, travel services ranked as the most popular choice among program members during the first year, followed by fuel vouchers in second place, and at-home car wash services in third.

Mr. Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC, said: "The Coins loyalty program was established as a testament to our commitment to rewarding the trust our customers place in QIC. It has rapidly gained significant momentum among both clients and partners, a success clearly evidenced by robust membership growth, high engagement in earning and redemption, and the strategic expansion of our partner ecosystem. Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to evolving the program by diversifying redemption opportunities across lifestyle, travel, and mobility sectors, while delivering increasingly personalized experiences tailored to the unique needs of every member."

It is worth noting that QIC’s success in delivering an integrated customer experience, combining exclusive insurance products, innovative digital solutions, and its Coins loyalty program, has earned it the title of “Insurer of the Year” in the region at the MENA II Awards 2026. The company has also been named “Motor Insurer of the Year” in the region, in addition to winning the “Insurer of the Year” in Qatar title for the fifth consecutive year.

For more information about QIC, please visit qic.online. To download QIC app and get your welcome Coins, please visit app.qic.online