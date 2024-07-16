The awards ceremony took place last week in Singapore, attended by perspectives of the continent’s top insurance companies

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has received the “Mobile App of The Year in Qatar” accolade at the Insurance Asia Awards 2024, in recognition of QIC’s qd Drive mobile app and its significant contribution to taking the digital experience of motorists in Qatar to the next level.

qd Drive is QIC’s newest mobile concept, designed to make the drivers’ lives easier and their experiences on the roads safer. The application is innovatively built to be a one-stop shop for all the drivers’ insurance needs, bringing a variety of digital features at their fingertips and allowing them to be in full control of their insurance journey. Key features on the app include buying and renewing policies in a few taps, the payment of monthly insurance installments, accident claims management, insurance status tracking with live updates and more features that help every motorist drive worry-free.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Salem Al Mannai, QIC Group CEO, said: “We are pleased to be recognized at this year’s Insurance Asia Awards for our significant contribution to taking Qatar’s mobile insurance landscape to the next level, and for reshaping the digital insurance experience of motorists in the country. The launch of qd Drive was a key step in our ambitious strategy to build our own insurance-powered mobile ecosystem, and we look forward to continue bringing our customers more innovative features on the app and to constantly upgrading our digital offerings in Qatar and the region.”

Insurance Asia Magazine is a biannual publication headquartered in Singapore. Specialized in insurance and its related industries, the magazine provides in-depth coverage of major debates in the industry across Asia, with a diversified outlook on the key insurance trends through news, interviews and analytical reports. The Insurance Asia Awards program is one of the most renowned insurance awards programs in the continent, and it recognizes insurers that achieved outstanding milestones, set new benchmarks, and demonstrated innovation in the industry.

To download qd Drive mobile app visit www.qd.app

About Qatar Insurance Company

Qatar Insurance Company Q.S.P.C (QIC, QIC Group) is a publicly listed insurer with a consistent performance history of 60 years and a global underwriting footprint. Founded in 1964, QIC was the first domestic insurance company in the State of Qatar. Today, QIC is the market leader and the first digital insurance company in Qatar and a dominant insurer in the GCC and MENA regions. QIC is one of the largest insurance companies in the MENA region in terms of written premium and total assets and is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization in excess of QAR 7 billion.

