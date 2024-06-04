Travelers can get their insurance policies from the comfort of their homes or offices and in less than 2 minutes at qic.online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, celebrates the approaching summer travel season and end-of-year school holidays, offering outbound travelers the best travel insurance covers and the fastest online experience in Qatar at competitive rates.

Mr. Ahmed Al Jarboey, QIC’s Chief Operating Officer - Qatar Operations, said: “Summer is the most favorite travel season for the community in Qatar, and we are happy to offer a variety of insurance plans that were designed to help travelers enjoy worry-free and memorable trips this summer. Our travel insurance plans are carefully curated to protect travelers from unforeseen financial burdens and unexpected travel problems, and thanks to the unique online experience we offer at QIC, we are confident that Qatar-based travelers will once again have happy and safer trips this summer.”

QIC’s “Worldwide Plan” is the ideal option for travelers to all parts of the world this summer. With this insurance plan in hand, travelers from Qatar will get solid financial coverage against various unforeseen travel hassles, such as medical treatments and medical emergencies abroad, travel delays and missed departures, or the loss of luggage or passport during their summer trip.

The “Fly Europe Plan” is designed exclusively for travelers heading to the Schengen countries and other European countries, covering both medical treatments and emergency medical assistance in their European country of destination with a limit of $50,000. Travelers from Qatar to the Indian subcontinent, to Southeast Asia or to the neighboring GCC countries can get the special “Regional Plan”, a QIC travel insurance scheme designed to best cover travel accidents, medical and legal expenses in case of insured events within these regions.

Travelers from Qatar can get insurance for their summer trips at competitive rates, with premiums starting at QAR 44 for trips to the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia and QAR 50 for trips to Schengen countries, while insurance premiums for trips to other worldwide destinations excluding the USA and Canada start from QAR 87, and premiums for worldwide destinations including the USA and Canada start from QAR 126.

To make the customer’s journey more convenient, QIC offers Qatar-based travelers the fastest online options to get their travel policies, from the comfort of their homes or offices and in less than 2 minutes at qic.online . All they need to do is enter their personal and trip details, and pay online using their preferred payment method, without any need to scan or submit a document.

QIC’s outstanding performance and excellence in providing the best travel insurance products and services has been recognized with prestigious awards at regional and local levels, including the Best Travel Insurance Company in Middle East by the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards consecutively in 2023 and 2024, and Best Travel Insurance Company in Qatar by the International Finance Awards in 2023.

Qatar Insurance Company Q.S.P.C (QIC, QIC Group) is a publicly listed insurer with a consistent performance history of 60 years and a global underwriting footprint. Founded in 1964, QIC was the first domestic insurance company in the State of Qatar. Today, QIC is the market leader and the first digital insurance company in Qatar and a dominant insurer in the GCC and MENA regions. QIC is one of the largest insurance companies in the MENA region in terms of written premium and total assets and is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization in excess of QAR 7 billion.