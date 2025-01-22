QIC App has been named Mobile App of The Year, and Best Car Insurance Mobile App in Qatar for the year 2024

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has introduced new features on its award-winning mobile application (QIC App), offering drivers and car owners extra convenience to fulfill their car-related needs.

QIC App users can now request to rent cars from selected dealerships and agencies using the application’s rental feature. The service is innovatively designed to help customers easily find the car that meets their needs, and to communicate with the service providers and close the deals in further steps.

In addition, vehicle owners can use the QIC App to request booking repairs and detailing services, including mechanical and electrical repairs, vehicle check-ups, tire services, full car detailing and protection services offered by top providers in Qatar. Users can also request home car wash services from trusted 24/7 service providers on QIC App, and enjoy the convenience of having their vehicles cleaned anytime and anywhere in the country.

As part of the new update, QIC has also launched the price checker service on its app, which allows users to find out the fair market price of used vehicles in Qatar. This feature is designed to help customers make informed decisions before buying or selling used cars, and get better comprehensive insurance premiums based on the market value of their vehicles.

Mr. Ahmed Al Jarboey, QIC’s Chief Operating Officer - Qatar Operations, said: “Our app is designed to be a one-stop shop for all drivers’ and car owners’ needs in Qatar, and I am confident that our new features will be game changers when it comes to allowing users to have truly hassle-free experiences with their car-related requirements. At QIC, we are committed to relentlessly upgrading our customers’ mobile experience, and with the growing number of insurance and non-insurance features available on our app, we remain better positioned to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations and to help everyone enjoy worry-free driving and car ownership journeys.”

QIC App has been recognized with a series of prestigious accolades, including Mobile App of The Year in Qatar at the Insurance Asia Awards 2024, and Best Car Insurance Mobile App in Qatar at the Global Brands Magazine Awards 2024.

About Qatar Insurance Company

Qatar Insurance Company Q.S.P.C (QIC, QIC Group) is a publicly listed insurer with a consistent performance history of 60 years and a global underwriting footprint. Founded in 1964, QIC was the first domestic insurance company in the State of Qatar. Today, QIC is the market leader and the first digital insurance company in Qatar and a dominant insurer in the GCC and MENA regions. QIC is one of the largest insurance companies in the MENA region in terms of written premium and total assets and is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization in excess of QAR 7 billion.