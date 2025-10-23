Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has announced new redemption options for its “Coins” loyalty program, in line with the company’s commitment to enhancing customer experiences by transforming their everyday insurance transactions into rewarding journeys.

With this update, QIC customers can now redeem their Coins for digital vouchers providing complimentary services and special offers at selected hotels, fitness and entertainment centers, and car service providers in Qatar. Customers can also redeem their Coins for physical gifts, including portable gadgets, home appliances, and other products that support a confident lifestyle at home, on the road, or while traveling.

Users can easily redeem their Coins via QIC App. Once they accumulate the required number of Coins for each service or product, they can simply select the item they want and instantly receive a digital voucher, allowing them to enjoy the selected service or product during their next visit to a partner service provider.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ahmed Al Jarboey, QIC’s Chief Operating Officer - Qatar Operations, said: “We are delighted to offer our customers additional options to redeem their Coins for a range of services and products covering further aspects of their daily lives. By partnering with leading brands, we ensure that our customers get high-quality services that not only meet their expectations but also match the high standards of excellence they experience with us at QIC. This guarantees a seamless journey within our loyalty program, from earning Coins to redeeming them and enjoying their benefits. Since its launch a few months ago, our loyalty program has successfully earned customer trust and satisfaction. This motivates us to continue enhancing the program and leveraging its benefits to transform our customers’ everyday insurance transactions into truly rewarding experiences.”

Earlier this year, QIC launched its Coins loyalty program, allowing both new and existing customers to earn and redeem loyalty Coins throughout their journey with the company. QIC App and qic.online users can earn Coins through various interactions, from downloading the app and creating a personal profile to buying and renewing insurance policies, as well as booking selected non-insurance services available on the platform.

QIC App is Qatar’s first and only 360-degree platform offering both insurance and non-insurance services, enabling customers to cover a wide range of their daily needs digitally on a single interface. Launched in line with QIC’s vision to build the region’s first insurance-powered digital ecosystem, the app represents a major shift in Qatar’s insurance and digital landscapes by transforming traditional insurance services into a seamless, comprehensive digital journey tailored to users’ needs. QIC App’s innovation and impact have been recognized with multiple prestigious accolades, including The Innovators Award by Global Finance in 2025. QIC App was also named Most Innovative Mobile App in Qatar at the Middle East Technology Excellence Awards 2025, Best Insurance App in Qatar at the Global Brands Magazine Awards 2025, and Mobile App of the Year in Qatar at the Insurance Asia Awards 2024.

For more information about QIC, visit qic.online. To download QIC App, visit app.qic.online.