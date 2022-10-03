Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company Q.S.P.C. (QIC), the market leader in Qatar and a dominant insurer in the GCC and MENA region, and QInvest LLC, Qatar’s leading investment bank, and one of the most prominent Islamic financial institutions globally, together are delighted to announce the successful establishment of Qatar-based national champion “Epicure Islamic Investment Management LLC”.

Epicure Investment Management LLC (EIM), a wholly owned subsidiary of QIC and one of the largest regulated investment managers in Qatar manages over c. US$ 7 billion of investments across asset classes for its clients and having an impeccable track record of investing, is looking to enhance its footprint in the Investment Management business.

Epicure Islamic Investment Management LLC, jointly owned by QIC (51% through Epicure Holdings LLC)) and QInvest (49%), is a Sharia’a compliant entity, authorised and regulated by Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA). The new entity will focus on providing a wide range of Islamic asset management activities ranging from investing to developing and structuring innovative Islamic investment products.

EIM will provide the necessary asset management expertise and capabilities to the joint venture entity. At the same time, QInvest will provide the necessary infrastructure and market reach to the joint venture entity, while capitalizing on its track record in developing and structuring innovative Islamic investment products, in addition to its ability to raise capital.

This announcement follows the initial press release on the 10th of April 2022, when the two parties agreed to explore a potential strategic alliance with the aim of creating a Qatar-based national champion in the Islamic Asset Management space.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC, said: “This investment is a significant turning point for Epicure Investment Management as it allows providing Sharia’a compliant investment products on our platform to our clients in Qatar and MENA. This further enhances our investment management capabilities and offerings - which currently exceed US$7bn of investment assets across Equities, fixed Income and Real Estate - in the region and will allow Epicure to penetrate new markets”.

In a joint statement, Mr. Hussain Abdulla and Mr. Hussein Fakhreddine, Co-CEOs of QInvest, said: “We are delighted to have completed this landmark transaction with QIC. Our primary objective continues to be the provision of innovative investment products for our investors and to help develop the market further. This is a testament to our ongoing efforts to continuously optimize our offering for the Qatari landscape, and we look forward to launching a wider suite of Sharia’a compliant products that meets our investors’ requirements”.

Epicure Islamic Investment Management LLC will start operations under the joint ownership imminently.

-Ends-

Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) is a publicly listed composite insurer with a consistent performance history of over 50 years and a global underwriting footprint. Founded in 1964, QIC was the first domestic insurance company in the State of Qatar. Today, QIC is the market leader in Qatar and a dominant insurer in the GCC and MENA regions. QIC is one of the highest rated insurers in the Gulf region with a rating of A/Stable from Standard & Poor’s and A (Excellent) from A.M. Best. QIC is also the first & best digital insurance company in Qatar and the largest insurance company in the MENA region by gross written premium, profitability and total assets. It is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization in excess of QAR 7.8 billion. QIC owns Epicure Investment Management LLC (EIM), a Qatar Financial Centre based Investment Management entity, which manages over US$7bn of investment assets across Equities, Fixed Income and Real Estate for its clients. For further information, please visit www.qatarinsurance.com

QInvest is the leading investment bank in Qatar, with activities across the Middle East, Europe, Turkey, UK, and USA. QInvest has built world class investment and advisory capabilities, with the highest standards of governance and transparency underpinning its client-focused approach.

QInvest’s three business divisions are Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Principal Investments, which focuses on real estate, credit, and equity investments. It has unrivalled expertise in structuring products and provides clients with Sharia’a compliant solutions quickly and competitively. The Group has offices in Doha and Istanbul, as well as affiliates in India and the UK. Its team of investment professionals provides a blend of broad international experience, deep regional knowledge and unparalleled relationships in Qatar. This reach and range of skills uniquely positions the firm to facilitate the flow of business between Qatar, the region, and global markets, making it a key institution in Qatar’s international investment plans. QInvest was incorporated in April 2007. It is licensed by the Qatar Financial Centre Authority and is authorized by the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority. QINVEST’s shareholders include Qatar Islamic Bank and other institutional investors, as well as high-net-worth individuals. The bank has authorized capital of US$ 1 billion. For further information, please visit www.qinvest.com

For enquiries:

QInvest:

Bassel Hanbali - Head of Marketing, Corporate Communications, & Investor Relations

Email: bassel.hanbali@qinvest.com