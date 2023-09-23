Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the expansion of its Direct Remit Service to Egypt as part of the bank’s commitment to upgrade its money transfer service continually and to meet the growing needs of its customers.

After a successful launch in India, Pakistan, Jordan, and the Philippines, QIB has collaborated with a leading Bank in Egypt to include Egypt in its expanding list of countries within the QIB Direct Remit network, with plans to include more countries in the future.

Customers can easily initiate a money transfer by logging into the QIB Mobile App, selecting their desired destination, and adding the intended recipient to transfer money faster with competitive exchange rates to the beneficiary's bank.

QIB's Direct Remit platform empowers customers with fast and secure money remittance services. This addition aligns with QIB's customer-centric digital transformation strategy, placing user convenience at the forefront.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, commented on this milestone, stating: "Adding Egypt to the list of countries available in our direct remit services via QIB Mobile App demonstrates our steadfast commitment to delivering a seamless, secure, and efficient banking experience for all of our customers. We aim to solidify our regional leadership in digital banking through innovation and customer-centricity. Our customers can rest assured that we will be continuously exploring opportunities to expand the reach and value of our services.”

Available on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB Mobile App and easily self-register using their active ATM/Debit Card number and PIN. The app offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions, enabling them to fulfill all their banking requirements remotely. Additionally, QIB customers can open a new account and apply for personal loans through the app.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-directremit