Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has been recognized as the "Best SME Bank" in Qatar by Global Finance as part of its 2025 GW Platt Foreign Exchange and SME Bank Awards. This recognition cements QIB’s position as a key financial partner for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar, reflecting its role in advancing economic diversification, private sector growth, and financial inclusion.

QIB’s recognition as the Best SME Bank in Qatar reflects its efforts to empower SMEs with a range of tailored financial and digital solutions, and provide the service to request opening an account electronically through the website. Through continuous enhancements to its Corporate Mobile App, Corporate Internet Banking, Corporate Co-Branded Credit Cards in collaboration with Ooredoo, and the payment solutions through POS machines & Payment Gateway as well as SoftPOS App, QIB has streamlined banking processes for SMEs, enabling faster access to financing, innovative payment solutions, and enhanced cash flow management. In addition to digital advancements, QIB has actively supported SMEs with personalized financial advice and sector-specific banking solutions, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Commenting on this award Mr. Tarek Fawzi, General Manager – Wholesale Banking Group said: “Our commitment to support SMEs is a fundamental part of our strategy to drive sustainable growth and economic development. As the SME sector continues to evolve, we remain focused on delivering innovative, Shari’a-compliant financial solutions that empower businesses to grow, compete, and succeed. QIB will continue to play a leading role in fostering a stronger, more diversified business ecosystem in Qatar.”

Global Finance’s Best SME Banks Awards recognize financial institutions that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and excellence in supporting SMEs. QIB’s recognition as the Best SME Bank in Qatar is a testament to its success in delivering customer-centric financial solutions that meet the specific needs of Qatar’s SME sector.

