Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has been recognized with three prestigious awards at The Asset Triple A Digital Awards 2025. The bank has been named Digital Bank of the Year in Qatar for the fifth year in a row and has also received Best Retail Mobile Banking Experience in Qatar and Best Mobile Banking Application in Qatar for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its leadership in digital banking.

QIB’s continued recognition by The Asset Triple A Digital Awards, one of the most respected programs in the financial industry, reflects the bank’s success in driving digital transformation and enhancing customers’ experience. These awards highlight QIB’s commitment to delivering seamless, secure, and innovative banking solutions, underpinned by cutting-edge technology, AI-driven services, and a customer-centric approach.

With over 300 features and an intuitive user experience, the QIB Mobile App has become the preferred banking channel for QIB customers, offering a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for all their banking needs. The App offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions and to fulfil all their banking requirements remotely. All citizens and residents in Qatar can open their first account in QIB within few minutes through the mobile app without the need to visit a branch. Existing QIB customers can open additional accounts, apply for personal financing and/or a Credit Card, instantly via the QIB Mobile App.

Further strengthening its position as a digital leader, QIB has introduced new innovations beyond banking including the QIB Marketplace providing a diverse range of products and including a section for local SMEs to display & sell products. The Bank has also introduced the first Auto Marketplace in Qatar, also within its mobile app, enabling customers to browse, book a test drive, select and finance vehicles online.

On the Corporate front, on top of its comprehensive Corporate Internet Banking platform, QIB has developed a Corporate app specifically for Corporate and SME customers allowing them to manage their daily banking operations on mobile devices. It also offers an array of smart banking solutions such as digital payment solutions and payroll management which is integrated with the customers’ accounting software making it easier for companies to manage their financial transactions.

With a digital-first approach, the Bank continues to invest in innovative features that enhance accessibility, security, and efficiency for its customers. During the past years, QIB has significantly reinforced its digital engagement with an astounding 99% of transactions being self-serve. This achievement has led to a notable reduction in branch transactions allowing the branch employees to focus on financial advisory and personalized service.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Constantinos Constantinides, QIB’s Chief Strategy & Digital Officer said: “We are pleased to be recognized by The Asset Triple A for our continued efforts in advancing digital services development and adoption within Qatar’s banking landscape. Through strategic investments in technological innovation, we have transformed the customer experience, setting a new standard in both retail and corporate banking that rivals some of the most progressive global institutions, both in terms of innovation and business results contribution.”

QIB continues to drive digital transformation, ensuring its banking solutions remain at the forefront of the industry. With ongoing investments in AI, financial inclusion initiatives, and sustainability-focused digital services, QIB remains dedicated to shaping the future of digital banking.