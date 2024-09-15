Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the leading Islamic bank in Qatar, has been recognized with five prestigious awards at The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards 2024, reaffirming its leadership in the Islamic finance sector both in Qatar and the wider Middle East.

QIB’s success across multiple award categories is a testament to the bank’s comprehensive approach to Islamic banking excellence. The recognition as Islamic Bank of the Year in Qatar highlights QIB’s market dominance and exceptional service, affirming its leadership and pivotal role in Qatar’s Islamic finance industry.

The bank was also named Best Islamic Retail Bank in Qatar, demonstrating its customer-centric approach in retail banking. The innovative solutions, tailored to meet the specific needs of individual customers, have set new standards in the industry, further cementing its position as a leader on this front.

In addition, QIB received the award for Best Islamic SME Bank in Qatar further re-iterating the bank’s dedication to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with specialized Islamic financial products, which have played a crucial role in fueling economic growth and development in Qatar.

QIB’s advancements in digital banking were recognized with the Best Islamic Digital Banking Solution in Qatar, which exemplifies the bank’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance customer experience.

Moreover, QIB’s successful issuance of Wakala and Mudaraba Sukuk was honored as the Best Sukuk in Qatar highlighting the bank’s impact on the global Sukuk market and its role in progressing Islamic finance on a global scale.

Commenting on these achievements, Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB's Group CEO, expressed his appreciation, stating, "We are very pleased to see our continuous efforts recognized on such a prestigious platform. These awards reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, customer-focused Islamic banking solutions that align with the evolving needs of our clients. As we continue to advance our offerings, we remain dedicated to providing unparalleled banking services that set new benchmarks in the industry."

Marking its 25th anniversary, the Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards is highly regarded within the financial sector as one of the most prestigious recognition programs, celebrating institutions that exemplify outstanding performance in Islamic banking.

These awards serve as a significant affirmation of QIB’s strategic direction and its role as a leader in the Islamic finance industry. They highlight the bank’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, reinforcing its reputation as a key player in the global Islamic finance community.

As QIB continues to build on its successes, it remains focused on driving innovation and delivering world-class banking services that meet the needs of its customers today and in the future.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa.