Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has been named Most Innovative Bank in the Middle East, Best Bank in Qatar and Best Islamic Bank in Qatar at the EMEA Finance Middle East Banking Awards 2024. Mr. Constantinos Constantinides, QIB’S Chief Strategy & Digital Officer attended the award ceremony held recently in Dubai and received the three trophies.

Announced during the seventeenth edition of the EMEA Middle East Banking Awards, these recognitions highlight QIB’s ability to lead the industry with cutting-edge digital solutions while maintaining its strong position as a leading regional Bank and pioneer in Islamic finance.

QIB has led digitalization efforts, enhancing both retail and corporate online experience by introducing innovative features across its Mobile Apps, setting new industry standards. This dedication has revolutionized customer interactions and internal operations, yielding significant benefits for stakeholders. With an impressive 99% of transactions now seamlessly conducted through self-service channels, QIB prioritizes customer convenience and efficiency. Moreover, the bank’s commitment to innovation is evident through the introduction of new products, services, and features across retail and corporate mobile apps, consolidating its leadership in the financial market.

With over 300 features and an intuitive user experience, the QIB Mobile App has become the preferred banking channel for QIB customers, offering a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for all their banking needs. The App offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions and to fulfil all their banking requirements remotely. All citizens and residents in Qatar can open their first account in QIB within few minutes through the mobile app without the need to visit a branch. Existing QIB customers can open additional accounts, apply for personal financing and/or a Credit Card, instantly via the QIB Mobile App.

Beyond banking, QIB has introduced new innovations including the QIB Marketplace providing a diverse range of products and including a section for local SMEs to display & sell products. The Bank has also introduced the first Auto Marketplace in Qatar, also within its Mobile App, enabling customers to browse, book a test drive, select and finance vehicles online.

QIB maintained its position as the largest Islamic bank in Qatar and achieved the best efficiency ratio in Qatar and the MENA region for 2024. Furthermore, QIB has been continuously outperforming the market and delivering continuous value to its shareholders.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB’s Group CEO, said: "We are pleased to be recognized by EMEA Finance for our efforts in sustainable banking, digital innovation and Islamic finance. These awards reflect our ongoing commitment to leveraging technology to enhance customer experience. As we continue to evolve, our focus remains on delivering innovative financial solutions that empower our customers and support Qatar’s economic growth. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our employees, the support of our Board of Directors, and the trust of our customers.”

The EMEA Finance Middle East Banking Awards are among the most prestigious industry recognitions, celebrating excellence in financial services, digital transformation, and market leadership.