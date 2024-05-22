Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) announced a joint campaign with Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Visa, offering QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Cardholders the chance to win prizes worth up to 20 million Avios.

From 20th May to 19th June, 2024, Co-branded Cardholders will be eligible to win by using their QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Cards for purchases, both local and international, including online transactions, each usage, increases the chances of winning. Cardholders will get the chance to win when the minimum spend during the offer period reaches QAR 10,000 on their QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Gold Card, QAR 15,000 on their QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Platinum Card, and QAR 25,000 on their QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Signature Card.

From the prize pool of 20 million Avios, a total of 328 winners will be selected from the draw. 75 QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Gold Cardholders will win 30,000 Avios each, 100 QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Platinum Cardholders will win 45,000 Avios each, and 150 QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Signature Cardholders will win 75,000 Avios each. Moreover, 3 winners, one from each category: Gold, Platinum and Signature will receive the grand prize of 400,000 Avios, 600,000 Avios and 1,000,000 Avios respectively. Winners will be selected electronically on 2nd July 2024, under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) officials.

“We are pleased to launch this exclusive campaign, designed to elevate the travel experiences of our loyal QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Cardholders. It is a privilege to partner with such valued strategic partners like Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Visa, allowing us to reward our customers in truly unforgettable ways.” said Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group.

Mr. Ehab Amin, Senior Vice President - Qatar at Qatar Airways, said: “At Qatar Airways Privilege Club, we strive to elevate our members' lifestyle. This campaign with QIB, a valued partner for over a decade, perfectly exemplifies that commitment. By using their QIB Qatar Airways Privilege Club Co-branded Cards, customers have the chance to win a share from the impressive pool of 20 million Avios, unlocking a world of travel possibilities and enriching their everyday experiences. We are delighted to offer this exciting opportunity and look forward to rewarding our members.”

Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait: “As a global leader in travel co-brands, Visa is committed to offering unparalleled benefits that enrich our cardholders’ travel experience. Our cardholders also have peace of mind knowing their transactions are secure and their cards are accepted at our more than 130 million merchant partners worldwide. That’s why we are excited to partner with QIB and Qatar Airways Privilege Club on another rewarding campaign for our Visa cardholders.”

-Ends-

For more information, visit: www.qib.com.qa/en-AviosPromotion