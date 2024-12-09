Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PayLater, a Qatari fintech company specializing in Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions. The partnership is set to deliver Shari’a-compliant BNPL services to customers and merchants in Qatar, providing flexible financing solutions that promote financial inclusion and support the growth of the nation’s digital economy.

By combining QIB’s financial expertise with PayLater’s cutting-edge technology, the partnership will introduce seamless payment options, enabling consumers to make purchases through installment plans while supporting merchants in expanding their customer base.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Bassel Gamal GCEO of QIB said: “Our partnership with PayLater represents a strategic milestone in QIB’s mission to revolutionize financial services by integrating innovation and accessibility, in line with Qatar Central Bank’s strategy to support the collaboration between banks and fintech companies. We are proud to be among the first banks to extend our support to Qatari start-ups specialized in technology in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. By joining PayLater’s fintech expertise, we are enhancing our offering with tailored, customer-centric solutions that empower individuals and create new growth opportunities for merchants, reinforcing our role as a leading digital bank.”

Mr. Mohammed Al-Delaimi, CEO of PayLater, said: “BNPL solutions are transforming how consumers manage their finances while offering merchants new avenues to grow their business. This MoU with QIB highlights the potential of partnerships between FinTechs and banks to create customer-centric solutions that redefine the financial landscape in Qatar.”

Aligned with Qatar Central Bank’s objectives to encourage the collaboration between banks and fintech companies, enhance digital payment systems and promote financial inclusion, this partnership sets the foundation for new opportunities within Qatar’s financial sector, empowering stakeholders and driving economic growth.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa.

About QIB

Established in 1982, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) stands as Qatar's pioneering Islamic institution as the second largest bank in the country. It provides a diverse array of banking products and services catering to both individuals and businesses. QIB's dedication to innovation, customer contentment, and upholding the utmost ethical standards has positioned it as a reputable and trusted financial institution in Qatar.

About PayLater

PayLater is a leading fintech company specializing in Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions, offering customers flexible and instant financing options across a diverse range of merchants. By combining cutting-edge technology with a customer-centric approach, PayLater empowers both consumers and businesses, driving digital transformation and financial inclusivity in Qatar.