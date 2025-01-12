Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has been named the “Best Islamic Bank in the GCC for the year 2024” from World Union of Arab Bankers at the Arab Banks Awards and Commendations of Excellence 2024.

QIB’s recognition as Best Islamic Bank in the GCC for the year 2024 reaffirms its position as a leader in Shari’a-compliant banking. With a focus on digital transformation, financial inclusion, and sustainable growth, QIB continues to drive innovation, offer modern banking solutions, and support Qatar National Vision 2030 for a dynamic, diversified economy.

Over the past year, QIB has strengthened its position as one of the region’s most prominent Islamic financial institutions. In addition to new products, QIB also enhanced its digital platforms, and increased its efforts to promote financial inclusion. The bank accelerates its contribution to the development of Qatar’s financial sector and the broader GCC economy by prioritizing sustainable growth and innovation.

QIB maintained its position as the largest Islamic bank in Qatar and achieved the best efficiency ratio in Qatar and the MENA region for 2024. Furthermore, QIB has been continuously outperforming the market and delivering continuous value to its shareholders.

On this occasion, Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “Being named Best Islamic Bank in the GCC for the year 2024 captures our commitment to shaping the future of Islamic banking in Qatar and beyond. Our success is driven by our customer-centric strategy, the trust of our customers, the dedication of our employees, and the support of our Board of Directors. We remain focused on fostering a more inclusive, sustainable, and technologically advanced financial system that empowers our customers and delivers value to all our stakeholders.”

Organized on an annual basis by the World Union of Arab Bankers (WUAB), a sister organization of the Union of Arab Banks, the award ceremony was held in Cairo, Egypt to recognize and celebrate the achievements of banks and financial institutions that stand out in terms of innovation and excellence.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa.