Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) announced the launch of three new features to its globally acclaimed Mobile App to simplify the digital banking experience, in line with its digital transformation strategy. QIB introduced the Balance Sneak Peek feature in addition to the Dark Mode and Segment Mode.

With over 2 million logins to the QIB Mobile App each month, most of them are related to account or credit card balance inquiry. The introduction of the Balance Sneak Peek feature makes it easier for customers to track their money on the move and easily check their balance on their smartphone without the need to log in to the Mobile App.

On logging in to their account, customers can set up the Balance Sneak Peek feature securely via the settings menu and can select up to five accounts they would like to view their balance, as well as change which accounts, they want to see at any time, or turn off the Sneak Peek feature completely. Once the feature is enabled, customers will be able to ’peek’ at their selected balances without the need to login into the App.

The Bank has additionally introduced the Dark Mode feature offering customers the ability to adjust the look of their App to their needs preferences. The new feature will reduce the stress on the eyes when using the App at night and is more economical with the battery as it decreases the power consumption of the display. The new feature will help customers activate Dark Mode from the settings to lower the lights while navigating and conducting their banking needs.

Alongside the Bank’s efforts to provide customer-centric services, QIB introduced the Segment Mode to its Mobile App, offering Private and Tamayuz members exclusive themes matching their profiles. This new feature offers customers an engaging banking and lifestyle experience giving them access to an exclusive theme and features.

D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “We are happy to announce the launch of new features to our Mobile App. The App is continuously updated to provide customers a safe and secure way to perform their daily banking needs with ease. With the customer in mind, QIB continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing innovative solutions enabling our customers to perform most of their daily transactions by simply logging into our all-inclusive Mobile App from anywhere, without the need to visit a branch.”

Mr. D. Anand added: “The QIB Mobile App has come a long way, offering customers an exceptional user experience aligned with our digital transformation strategy. We are currently working on developing further solutions making the App unique to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

To download the App, customers can visit the Apple Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei Gallery and search for QIB Mobile App.

For more information, visit www.qib.com.qa/en-mobileapp.

